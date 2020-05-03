The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) called on all countries that are members of the Organization of American States (OAS) to respect and guarantee the rights of people who lose relatives by Covid-19, since They have recorded numerous cases in which the deaths of the pandemic are not adequately buried.

Specifically, the IACHR calls for “mortuary rites to be allowed in a manner appropriate to the circumstances” and for measures to be taken “that allow the identification of the deceased and the traceability of the bodies”, as well as guarantee the investigation of the deaths ” potentially unlawful ».

The American organization reminds the states of the continent that the “right to truth, justice and reparation” of the relatives of the fatal victims of Covid-19 must be guaranteed.

As of April 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) had counted 47,812 deaths from Covid-19 throughout the Americas and, according to the IACHR, many of those deaths occurred while the now deceased were in “isolation hospitable ”, without their relatives having access to them.

In many of the cases, what happens is that the hospital or government authorities “do not deliver the bodies in a timely manner or they cremate or bury them when they are not claimed”, or “they delay delivery” due to the large number of deaths due to ” administrative difficulties »when issuing a death certificate or for poor service of funeral homes.

«The IACHR highlights that the obstacles for family members to dismiss their relatives in accordance with their own beliefs, rites and customs, generate deep pain and the impossibility of mourning. The Commission recalls that death is related in some cases to profound symbolic and religious elaborations, and that, therefore, the cult or mortuary rite acquires fundamental importance so that people can more easily carry out mourning and rework their relationships with deceased person ». IACHR press release.

The IACHR gives high importance to the factor of the religious beliefs of the relatives of the deceased. “The IACHR has recognized in various cases that the difficulties that family members have in burying their dead is a fact that impacts their right to personal integrity, causing anguish and greater suffering. The Commission has considered that the possibility of burying deceased relatives according to their beliefs, brings a certain degree of closure to the mourning process, helping to mitigate the consequences of trauma, mourning and pain, “reads a press release from the agency American.

The IACHR alleges that the obstacles that family members have to bury their relatives killed by Covid-19 “impact the conditions necessary for the preservation of memory and tribute to deceased persons.” THE PRESS / Fotogramma

In some cases, when it is impossible to give a grave in a timely manner, the IACHR indicates that “there are families (who take) their loved ones from their homes to the streets due to decomposition and the fear of being infected.”

The agency also refers to people who die in prisons. The Commission has been informed that international obligations regarding registration, notification of family members, and investigation of deceased persons in institutions of deprivation of liberty are not being observed. These situations include health personnel and security forces personnel who have contracted the virus through their work, “the statement said.

Lastly, «the Commission calls on States to ensure that both health and funeral services act in accordance with the obligations established by international law, both in the proper identification of the remains of the deceased, the location and traceability of his remains, and guarantee the free nature and administrative speed in this type of procedure. With this, the IACHR considers that the States will also contribute to guaranteeing the memory, dignified treatment and tribute of the people who have died as a result of the pandemic. ”