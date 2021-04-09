The Hyundai Kona N announces which engine and transmission it will use. Guess them?

Little by little the pieces that make up the history of Hyundai kona n they are accommodated on the game board. The South Korean house knows that the public is willing to buy it and they, of course, are letting themselves be loved. To create hype It is something that helps when launching a vital model and this is for several reasons. Among the most important we can cite the qualitative leap that it represents in aspects such as quality, power, equipment and price.

The last time we talked about the long-awaited Hyundai kona n It was a month ago. At that time the South Korean brand published the first official images of the most powerful version of this SUV. Previously, we learned what the range of engines that will shape your offer, but there was some detail that danced us. To be exact, one that has to do with the block and the stream that will animate it. You know which one is…? The 1.6 T-GDI seems not …

The new Hyundai Kona N will debut a block 2.0 T-DGI and an eight-speed N DCT transmission

In this installment of the stories of the Hyundai Kona N, it is necessary to mention its new engine and transmission. As is usually the case in high-performance models, it will be associated with a high-performance one. Until now we thought that the Asian SUV would use the well-known 1.6 T-GDI and the DCT box with 7 relations and double clutch that is in the range. However, this will not be the case, as it will use a newly developed engine that is already in other models.

We refer to 2.0 T-GDI with 280 hp Yet the N DCT transmission double clutch and eight relations. For those of you who do not know it, it is nothing more than an improved version of the 8DCT that several Hyundai products mount. In this case, it has received changes to improve its reliability in sports use. The most important has to do with the arrival of two electric oil pumps to lubricate and improve the cooling of its components.

Second there is three different modes of use: N Grin Shift, N Power Shift Y N Track Sense Shift. The first pushes the engine and transmission to maximum level for about 20 seconds. It is a kind of “overboost” that the driver will have to wait 40 seconds to use again. N Power Shift mode kicks in whenever the driver uses more than 90 percent of the throttle. This mitigates the loss of torque when changing relationships.

Finally there is the mode N Track Sense Sifht. This is activated automatically when it detects that the driving is sporty. Thus, you select the gear at the most optimal time to improve performance in every situation. To prevent the transmission from collapsing, the software does not allow changes in a certain range of revolutions. And up to here we can read, well Hyundai calls us to a new installment to learn more about the Kona N.

