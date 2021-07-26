The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has arguments to fight against European electricians

FLIX GARCA

After three contacts, the decision is unanimous: the Hyundia Ioniq 5 is a tough rival for Volkswagen ID.4 or Mercedes-Benz EQA

We got behind the wheel of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 three members of the Editorial Unit Motor team and the conclusions are the same; is a very tough rival for the electricians of the German brands like the Volkswagen ID.4, and even, for premiums such as the Mercedes-Benz EQA.

We have all got behind the wheel of the most powerful and equipped version. Engine with a power of 225 kW (306 horsepower),all-wheel drive and the battery lithium ion 72.6 kWh of useful capacity and with well finished finishes that included leather upholstery, premium sound equipment.

The quality and ride comfort is another of its strengths to shoot in the city and motorway with a autonomy enough of 451 kilometers which avoids the distress of the plug. In fact, you completely ignore it to make a trip of 130 kilometers with sections of motorway, conventional road through towns and some small section of curves.

The latter is not its natural habitat since despite having the full weight of the battery on the floor of the vehicle, its more than 2,100 kilos make it understeer when entering a curve hard. It is not a sports car.

Yes we like, instead that have paddles on the steering wheel (the Volkswagen ID.4 does not have them) that allow you to play with the degree of energy regeneration when braking the car, to the point of activating the i-Pedal. This feature allows only the throttle to be used as in an amusement park bumper car and is common to most electric vehicles. In the Ioniq 5 it is comfortable for use in the city, although it requires stepping on the accelerator with more pressure and perseverance.

Then on a conventional highway, going 70 km / h, I overtaken a truck. We activate the Sport mode and I did it quickly, because the Ioniq 5 has 605 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 12.3-inch instrument display

Regarding the consumption, we have left it on this journey in 19 kWh per 100 kilometers, what would have allowed us at that rate cover about 370 kilometers on a single charge. If we take as a reference one of the first electric SUVs such as the Jaguar i-Pace, the consumption of the Ioniq is lower because the British model costs it to lose 23 kWh of consumption. The Volkswagen ID.4 is driven on the same terms as the Hyundai, as is the Mercedes-Benz EQA. Everything will depend on how efficient we are when driving them.

Interior space

Apart from the exterior design that seems to me a success and different from what we are seeing (in terms of design, tastes, colors), Hyundai insists that it is inspired by the 1974 Hyundai Pony with which the brand became known. Also in the most recent Concept 45 EV 2019. In fact, they boast that in just two years this prototype is already on sale and in series production.

Going back to design, I will focus on the inside. Minimalist, with two 12.3-inch screens, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment. Multifunction steering wheel with the buttons you have to have to handle the information that appears on these screens.

Range of autonomy in the central display of the Hyundai Ioniq 5

We have head up display with augmented reality, something offered by the Volkswagen ID.4. In this sense, it cost me less to adapt to the indications offered by the Volkswagen than the Hyundai, because the instructions are more directional and intuitive.

Yes, the handling of the screens is more intuitive in the Ioniq. Very easy to navigate through the menus, very easy to connect the phone and not lose the connection, and it is convenient that the air conditioning function has its own buttons.

The driving position is very easy to find and the seats are comfortable for highway and city travel. Not to give curves. By the way the two forwards become true sofYes, as if they were seats in the business class of an airplane (as they explain it in Hyundai). I missed the massage function in the tested unit.

The center console moves back and forth as if we were in a camper van. It is very practical, with two USB outlets and a place for storage. It is also very useful the sukko plug that sits under the rear seat bench and whose lid is opened with the car key. During the ride, I recharged my laptop battery.

Speaking of the back seats. Yes I have always praised the space that a Skoda Superb has, the Ioniq 5, with its three meters of battle, offers a great space for people up to 1.9 meters in height, both for the legs and for the head. As a good electrician, there is also no central transmission tunnel, so the ground is flat.

As for the trunk, here it loses in relation to the Volkswagen ID.4. The Ioniq 5 4×4 has 555 liters of luggage space. Back will be 498, while the VW ID.4 has 531 liters. The Hyundai has a hole under the hood of 57 liters in front where the cables for charging can be housed.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 rear

The load output is bi-directional. In fact, on display, an Ioniq 5 was the source of electrical power for a machine for squeezing and cooling orange juice.

Price

There is no price for this version. The official price that Hyundai has given is that of the cheapest version, with the smallest battery of 58 kWh. Part of 43,620 euros, without discounts or Moves III plan. With what the tested should be around 55,000 euros of list price, which with discounts and public aid will stay around the 45,000 euros.

