The Hyundai group will reduce the combustion range to focus on electric

Only electric cars. This is the new strategy of Hyundai, and the other two brands of the South Korean group, for the not too distant future. Until 2025, it will sacrifice 50% of the traditional combustion offer, dedicating resources to battery power and hydrogen. The goal is for all three brands – Hyundai, KIA and Genesis – to be fully electric by 2040.

The new IONIQ 5 is the first in a long line of electric cars, which will be expanded at the rate of one new model per year. The Korean firm has already confirmed that the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 7 will arrive between 2022 and 2024. Three for Hyundai, but for the Genesis and KIA there will also be more. The objective is to have an offer so complete that it allows you to sell one million units by 2025 and take 10% of world electric car sales.

An ambitious project that requires a huge investment. The South Korean giant knows perfectly where the funds will come from, and it is from the cut in the supply of combustion versions in the three brands. The responsible they will eliminate 50% of the gasoline and diesel versions of this brand, and those of Genesis and KIA, dedicating itself to developing electric motors and batteries with greater autonomy, according to Reuters.

The new Genesis G80 Electrified is the first electric from the Korean luxury brand

Hyundai will say goodbye to combustion, begins its transformation into electric

The news agency points to the statements of a senior official, who has pointed out that This strategy was approved by the top managers last March. The source has said that “It is an important commercial movement, which above all allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries and fuel cells.”

Hyundai has not confirmed anything in this regard, although they have responded that “the adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehiclesas well as trying to improve the efficiency of its line of internal combustion engine vehicles in emerging markets. ” A strategy that will launch all preparations for the transformation in the next six months, according to the source that has communicated it to Reuters.

In absolute secrecy, according to the agency, Hyundai officials announced last April that the firm intended to reduce the gasoline models sold in China from 21 to 14, and thus go including electric in the offer. A market, along with the United States and Europe, where the Hyundai group wants to become strong with the sales of zero-emission cars. The manufacturer has estimated that this process will take you until 2040, when you will no longer have combustion models.

