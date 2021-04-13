The Hyundai Alcazar is already official and here are its first technical data

SUVs are here to stay and this will not be changed by anyone in a time. Firms like Hyundai have found the key to offering a range that is as generous as it is competitive. We have the proof that they like it in the high number of sales that have reached. Especially in markets as tough and complex as India, where they have just announced that they have exceeded the million units sold of this type of vehicle.

Today its portfolio for India is made up of Creta, Kona Electric and Tucson. However, this list will be joined by a new member soon. We refer to the “castizo” Hyundai alcazar, a model that comes to meet the demands of the largest families. We already talked about him a few days ago but then it was not official and today it is. We show you the first images as well as technical data. How about? You like?

The wheelbase of the Hyundai Alcazar grows 15 centimeters and adds 2.76 meters

As we already told you, The new Hyundai Alcazar is based on the successful Crete. In this case, they have stretched the rear overhang and the wheelbase. Thanks to the fact that this section reaches 2.76 meters it allows accommodate a third row of seats in your cabin. This is precisely the aspect that evolves the most with respect to its younger brother, since now customers can choose between a 5-6 or 7-seater configuration.

However, we must mention that the available space in the third row of the Hyundai Alcazar it won’t be very generous. Of course, to facilitate access to the interior, those responsible for the model have included a button that allows automatically fold down the second row seats. In addition, to enhance the sense of interior space, the Alcazar features a large panoramic sunroof.

Related article:

Hyundai Alcazar: A very “cañí” name for an Indian 7-seater SUV

Regarding the exterior design, the differences between the Crete and the Alcazar are of nuance. As common parts they share the hood, doors or front wings. For its part, the front grille, lights, windows or polished aluminum trim are unprecedented. Inside, the design is identical to that of the Creta, including equipment. To highlight we have the configurable digital instrument cluster 10.25-inch or 360-degree camera.

Finally we must mention the Alcazar mechanical offer. In gasoline we have an atmospheric block 2.0 with 160 hp of power and 192 Nm of maximum torque. Diesel uses the well-known 1.5 CRDI with 115 hp of power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. In both cases, the transmission is manual with 6 relations or automatic (in option) with the same number of inserts. Its arrival in the Indian market is imminent and for now it will not leave there. You like?

Source – Hyundai