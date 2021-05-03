“The hypocrisy of the League seems to have no limits”

Augusto Cesar Lendoiro, former president of the Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña, has referred to OKDIARY an opinion article in which he makes clear the hypocrisy of the League for its opposition to the Super League. The historic president of Dépor pointed to Javier Tebas for the different measuring sticks he uses to attack the Super League.

This is the full content of Lendoiro’s opinion article:

LALIGA’S HYPOCRISY SEEMS TO HAVE NO LIMITS

A few days ago I left pending to delve into the hypocrisy of LaLiga, due to the different measuring stick it used to attack the “Super League” for its “modus operandi” with fans, clubs … and the way in which it had been treating the fans and teams.

If anyone pretends to be what they are not is a hypocrite, isn’t it a huge hypocrisy that LaLiga advises wearing T-shirts with its logo and a striking “football belongs to the fans”, when President Tebas had his minute “of glory “, In stadiums then crowded with the public, the 12th minute, in which he was remembered, and not fondly, for decisions as” favorable “for the fans as the games on Mondays, such as the matches at two in the afternoon to “promote” family meals on the weekend, or like the ones he indicated at ten o’clock in the evening in order to “facilitate” the movements of some Peñas to whom he announced the day and time of the meeting of his team with 15 days in advance perhaps to help lower the price and facilitate the organization of trips?

This is how LaLiga understands that “football belongs to the fans”, or, to make it more evident, does it continue to defend the famous Miami match, based on a greater economic launch in the US and argues it with that of “those who follow football on television like the partners who are denied the live presence of a match between their team against Barsa or Madrid… who have already paid in their annual subscription ”?

Isn’t it hypocritical to speak of rich and poor Clubs when at the time the employer’s association, by a consensual decision by Javier Tebas and Miguel Cardenal, agrees that, from the joint sale of television rights, the First Division receives 90% and the Second only 10%? Why when the “perverse” Madrid, through a sibylline strategy, suggested that the Second Clubs receive 20%, the power of Tebas over the modest clubs reached such an extent that it got the beneficiaries to vote against receiving double what was offered to them by LaLiga? What would have happened if this news had reached the knowledge of the subscribers and shareholders of the Silver Division clubs?

Or how LaLiga can cry out against the “Super League” for its lack of solidarity with the rest of the teams when the negative effects of the so-called Pact of Viana – a pure and harsh political imposition – will not be paid by the fund of “the rich”, as It would be the logical thing, if not for “the poorest”, those affected by the support for the declines, the most needy and badly treated, especially those who fall into the pit of [email protected]?

Or is it not unsupportive that the group has abandoned to their fate – more than one at risk of disappearance – numerous historic founding clubs of LaLiga and representatives of large Spanish cities, such as the Dean of our football, Recreativo de Huelva, Real Murcia , Hercules de Alicante, Racing de Santander, Córdoba, Deportivo…? With them, and many more, LaLiga should be in solidarity.

It was easy to lead the group and get angry with Madrid, Barsa or Atletico de Madrid – those who, as they were not invited, could not even defend themselves before that very summary “court martial” – when the “sole command” and the others are aware that They will benefit from the dirty work of the G-12 and that there would not exist in the G-39 of LaLiga not a single one that would refuse a place in the “Super League” if they had been offered it, but, it was good to open fire on the dissidents, even if they were , at least two of them, with whom they celebrate their visits, because those of us who have suffered, and enjoyed them, know that the arrival of Madrid or Barsa de los Cristiano, Messi, Neymar … meant a box office that multiplied by at least 10 times what we did against the next highest-grossing team in LaLiga.

The saddest thing is that the most base of football has become clear: the traditional cowardice before the powers of UEFA, FIFA, LaLiga…. and that’s how football goes.

Florentino “his apostles” took him to the “garden”, to a football Gethsemane, where they all abandoned him except Joan Laporta, who is. the most rogue in the class. I, who play with the enormous advantage of knowing him well, I enjoy observing his movements and how “with the tip only” he has won the general applause, even from the rivals. It moves like a fish in water and it is difficult to know if it goes up or down. I would have liked his statements to be truly resounding. He will do them when the picture is clear. He is very clever.

Special mention for the cowardice of those European clubs that will also benefit from the new economic conditions that UEFA will offer them… in exchange for allowing very few to be held responsible for the revolt. I have already experienced that on a small scale and it is very unfair. The aim is to identify a culprit and, without any procedural guarantee, proceed to impose an “exemplary sanction”, in order to prevent others from joining the rebellion. This time I am convinced that that will not be enough. A very important step forward has been taken. There will be no going back and this war will be won by the clubs, because it is justice.

That does not mean that the proposal that has been presented will triumph, let’s say in diapers. I think that it should be agreed within the Employers’ Association of European Clubs (PCE) and be open; count on promotions and demotions and truly solidarity with non-participating clubs. Each one must receive the piece of cake that corresponds to him.

Faced with a proposal along these lines, will LaLiga persist in having UEFA continue to command or will it prefer that the PCE organize? It would be difficult for him to explain how he is going to oppose the fact that the competences that we obtained in the eighties -competencies that we subtracted from the RFEF at that time- are denied to European clubs in order to break the monopoly that UEFA maintains over them. continental football.

It is possible that UEFA, with the latest movements that are taking place, begins to think about sitting down and talking seriously, not imposing as it always does, because “when the mountain burns something of yours burns”… Mr. Count.