The hypocrisy of Pogba and Cristiano, advertising footballers, with ‘anti-brand’ gestures

This European Championship is being played at 360º. The protagonist is still football, but in the press room, where it is common to see uncontrolled coaches giving ‘sticks’ to footballers and referees, and players who have left real ‘pearls’, in this tournament it seems that the dynamics have changed and now they are to do anti-advertising ‘funny’.

Cristiano started the ‘revolt’. His commented gesture where he hid the Coca-Cola bottles recommending drinking water, has started a movement that has already had several imitators. The next was Pual Pogba, who, following the example of the Portuguese, removed a bottle of Heineken brand beer from the image. Locatelli and even the coach of Russia, this for good, have also joined ‘the other Euro’.

Gestures that can report millions in losses, as has already happened with the American soft drink brand, which dropped 4,000,000 million euros in value in the stock market, and that are made by advertising assets (footballers), who earn real atrocities a year for the same thing that UEFA does, look for sponsors.

Pogba’s hypocrisy

The footballer, as we have commented, put away the bottle of beer, but the curious thing about the case is that after the confrontation against Germany, the Frenchman was chosen as the MVP of the match, an award given by the same brand that he made ugly. Why did Pogba collect the award? The statuette that recognizes the merit has the company logo silk-screened and, as you can see in the photo, it was even photographed smiling with a gigantic canvas behind with the Heineken brand as the only content. The logical thing, it is understood, would have been to also renounce said award, right?

As a detail, just the beer that was being advertised at that time, was without alcoholl. His action, unlike that of the Portuguese, has helped the brand in the stock market.

Cristiano, Coca-Cola and the 100 million

Her gesture brought him into focus. The newspaper library is infallible and a few days later, several advertising campaigns have already come out where the Juventus footballer was the image of the American company. Although it is known to all that he treats his body like a temple, in 2006, when he was still a member of Manchester United, he got paid from Coca-Cola. Shortly after, he also made an advertisement for the Asian market where he could be seen sipping the soda.

In 2020, the Madeira crack, before taxes and subtracting the salary he earned at Juventus, about 31 million euros, billed, according to Frobes, $ 105 million. Many of them, therefore, came from advertising.

In addition, Cristiano can get to charge more than 250 thousand euros for an advertising tweet and on Instagram, after proclaiming himself the ‘king’ of the social network by being the public person with the most followers, he is 1 out of 300 million, it can bill well over a million per post.

With these figures on the table, many of them come from companies outside football, The gesture he had against an ‘ex-partner’ of his surprises locals and strangers.

They might not go unpunished

As stated in the UEFA code, these actions could lead to large financial penalties of up to 100,000 euros and even penalties for matches. Specifically, in article 11 relative to the general principles of conduct, it is established as punishable: “conduct that leads football, and UEFA in particular, to cause a bad image or fame “. So let’s see how the European body reacts