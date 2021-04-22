The hypnotic ‘crab mode’ of the electric Hummer

When it was announced the arrival of GMC’s electric Hummer, many were surprised that among the equipment it would have, one of the outstanding functions was the so-called “crab mode”, baptized by the brand as “CrabWalk”. The quintessential American off-road vehicle debuted in this way not only a new 100% battery-powered mechanics, but it may also leave us one of the most peculiar images that we can witness on the road.

Although it was already possible to see more or less through virtual simulations how the system worked, it is now that a video fan has managed to ‘hunt’ in full testing of GMC Hummer EV test prototypes with pick-up bodywork. As if that were not enough, a traffic jam on a multi-lane road has also allowed us to see the CrabWalk in action, with what we can consider to be a hypnotic dance among the traffic that shows us a facet with which its brothers are internal combustion engines. they did not count.

As can be seen, that both axes are steered allows the Hummer to move diagonally that speeds up your movements, what does fit is even more important in a vehicle with a length of more than five and a half meters. Obviously in the video it can be seen that the test drivers are doing it simply for the ‘show’, rather than as an action to avoid a situation derived from this congested road.

There are not a few cars that we can currently find on the market that have the rear steering axle that allows to reach a reduced angle opposite to that of the direction that facilitates the taking of curves or the maneuverability in confined spaces, however, it is not usual to see that this type of system allows both axes to turn the same angle to simply move in a cross. According to some comments, in Japanese models from the 80’s there was a similar function for parking lots.

It is worth considering whether, in addition to being a good ally to overcome obstacles or difficult sections, both on and off the road, this Hummer “CrabWalk” is still just another gadget in the automotive industry. the driver or owner will only use to impress friends. A situation that is certainly acceptable, but that obviously collides with the premise that the car was conceived primarily as an element that would make our lives easier.

Video | The Fast Lane