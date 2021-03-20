The hyperinflation of the Weimar Republic

History constantly teaches us that governments are the least indicated to handle the money of their citizens. When a currency is not exchangeable for gold or another real asset that generates confidence in money holders, its value will largely depend on the judgment and conscience of the ruling class. In particular, in the face of crises or war, the temptation to print money is too great, as we clearly saw in the article: “Assignats: The money that impoverished France”. Another of the great examples in the history of hyperinflation of the Weimar Republic, in Germany.

To begin with, we must locate ourselves in Germany on July 31, 1914, the Reichsbank (German Central Bank) suspended the ability to repay gold by the mark, which became known as the gold mark. Following this action, there was no legal limit to the number of notes you could print. The government did not want to worry citizens with tax increases. Instead, it borrowed huge amounts of money that were to be paid by the enemy after Germany had won the war, so much of the borrowing was discounted and monetized by the Reichsbank. By the end of the war, the amount of money in circulation had quadrupled.

Nonetheless, inflation was lower than one might have expected. The CPI had risen 140% in December 1918. If we compare it with the other economies, it was equal to inflation in England, a little more than in the United States, but less than in France. However, the floating debt of the Reichsbank had increased from 3 billion to 55 billion marks. The reasons why a great hyperinflation did not unleash at that time is that goods were rationed, millions of people were fighting the war at the front and the civilian population worked hard and had little free time for spending … However, the factors to develop high inflation rates were already there.

After the defeat of the Germans in World War I, the Weimar Republic was established from 1919 to 1933. The war reparation payments imposed on Germany led to a sharp depreciation of the mark against foreign currencies. . Parallel to this situation, the socialist government promised increased wages, reduced hours worked, great social benefits, promises that were not on a par with the production capacity of the German economy. Both factors led to price levels being five times higher than in the war period. At that time, prices rose faster than the government printed currency, so the government evaded responsibility and continued the monetary madness. Also, with peacetime, billions of treasured marks came out of hiding and entered the market.

In 1920, cash in circulation increased by 50% and the floating debt of the Reichsbank by 100%. Already in 1922 prices had increased by 700%, and what did the monetary authority do? The Reichsbank continued to print new currency, albeit at a slower rate than prices were increasing. All these monetary measures made consumers begin to distrust their currency, and wanted to undo as quickly as possible, which paradoxes of life, generated even higher inflation …

We might think that at first there was an anti-inflation sentiment but it was not… On the one hand, business leaders happily accepted because their debts were devalued. In addition, they knew how to protect themselves and even made a profit by speculating in currencies, borrowing money from the bank and using it to buy cheap stocks and salary costs, in real value, decreased, increasing their profits. Many workers also thought they were benefiting, at least in the early stages of inflation their wages were raised, and it took time before they recognized that, with prices rising even faster, they were actually taking a cut. in actual income.

Already in 1922 the period of hyperinflation began, confidence in money disappeared and the price index rose faster and faster for fifteen months, exceeding the printing capacity of the currency. If the pace of currency creation was already frantic, in 1923 the French alleged treaty violations and occupied the Ruhr area, Germany’s key industrial district. For this reason, the government subsidized the occupied companies and financed a costly program of “passive resistance.” Can’t you guess how it was financed? Again, billions of marks were printed, in the months of 1922, inflation was above 100% per month and reached 6,000% near the end of the year. At that time, 300 paper mills were operating at maximum speed and 150 printing companies had 2,000 presses that were at full capacity day and night creating currency. The frame was known during this time as Papiermark.

In 1923, prices were increased 726,000,000,000 times, a loaf of bread had a price of 200,000 marks and a kilo of meat could be purchased for 2 million marks. The price boom was such that the restaurants themselves changed the price of their menus several times a day. During that time the workers were paid up to three times a day and their wives would rush to stores to exchange it for goods. However, at that time, more and more often, the stores were empty and the workers saw themselves impoverished as they could not exchange their money. Shopkeepers were unable to obtain goods or were unable to do business quickly enough to protect their income from currency depreciation. Farmers refused to bring produce into town in exchange for worthless paper, leading to an outbreak of protests. Parts of workers marched into the fields to dig up vegetables and loot farms. Businesses began to close and unemployment soared. The tax system practically broke down. The businessmen found that simply delaying the payment of taxes, the depreciation of the mark would practically eliminate its true value. But the government, lacking sufficient revenue, felt compelled to turn more and more to money creation. In October 1923, 1% of government revenue came from taxes and 99% from the creation of new money.

In November 1923, a currency reform was carried out creating a new currency, the Rentenmark. The value of the coin was 1 Rentenmark per 1,000,000,000,000 Papiermark, establishing an exchange rate of 1 US dollar per 4.2 Rentenmark. This money was redeemable for bonds backed by land and industrial assets a total of 3.2 billion Rentenmark was created to back the new currency. Although the Rentenmark was not initially legal tender, no one had an obligation to accept it as a means of payment or in the cancellation of debts, but people had confidence in the new currency, they used it and the sensible policy of the issuing bank stopped the devastating inflation.

