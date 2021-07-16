the hybrid supercar that leads the way

07/16/2021 at 9:50 PM CEST

McLaren isn’t the only British supercar maker that can build an incredibly fast hybrid. Aston Martin has unveiled a supercar named as ‘Valhalla’ that combines a 740hp AMG-built 4.0-liter V8 with a 201hp dual electric motor system to produce top-notch performance and lower emissions.

The two-door vehicle can reach 100 km / h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 350 km / h, but you can also drive a relatively meager 14 kilometers in pure electric mode if you can live with a top speed of 128. km / h.

Electrical technology also helps save weight. The Valhalla features an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that uses the hybrid system to reverse, eliminating the need for a conventional reverse gear.

It also includes a relatively lightweight carbon fiber body (1,500 kilos) and adjustable maneuverability to keep the car usable on less-than-perfect streets.

Aston will start deliveries of these cars in late 2023 at prices ranging between £ 600,000 and £ 700,000 (€ 702,000 and € 806,000) in the UK, and it will be rare – the company only plans to produce units for about two and a half years. . Despite its short life, having such cutting-edge specifications will lead the way for future supercars.