The new generation of the Kia Sorento will be the first to have a hybrid mechanic, but the Korean firm will take advantage of its flagship to release more new technologies, in addition to the electrified engine. Kia’s largest SUV will be a whole new car compared to its predecessor, bigger and with a more refined, spacious and technological design. A technology among which we will find a new blind angle monitor ‘Blind-spot View Monitor’ or BVM, a system whose operation we already knew but that now goes one step further.

The blind spot detector / warning / monitor is a fairly well-known system at this point, since practically all manufacturers offer it in their cars either as standard equipment or as an option. The basic operation of this system is to notify us, thanks to sensors, if there is a vehicle in the blind spot of our rear-view mirrors. In this way, if we want to pass but there is a car behind (and outside our angle of vision), a light signal in the rearview mirror alerts us of danger.

The system that will debut the new Kia Sorento goes one step further, and works with a couple of cameras whose images will be displayed on the car’s digital instrument panel, a 12.3 inch screen behind the wheel. The goal is still to eliminate the blind spots on the driver’s left and right sides, but this time with a real image.

Camera images replace the speedometer (or hybrid system gauge) for a short time.

When the driver indicates that he is going to change lanes and there is another vehicle hidden in the blind spot, video images will be shown in digital instrumentation high resolution. This video replaces the speedometer or the indicator of the hybrid system for a short period of time, but in any case the chart will continue to show the speed of our vehicle.

The images come from Wide-angle cameras hidden in the rearview mirror housings outdoor. These cameras provide a wider viewing angle than the mirrors themselves, so they solve the blind angle problem.

The wide-angle cameras hidden in the mirror caps collect images from the blind angle.

Along with this new system, the new Kia Sorento will equip other driving assistance technologies such as the active lane keeping assistant, a rear cross-traffic alert system to avoid collisions when parking or a peripheral vision monitor. The new hybrid SUV from Kia will be able to equip, in fact, practically all the driving assistants available on the market, as it promises a autonomous driving level 2.

Recall that the new Kia Sorento will be sold in Europe with two mechanics: a 2.2 diesel engine and a new hybrid propeller, which combines a 1.6 T-GDI turbocharged gasoline engine and a 60 HP electric motor, the latter powered by a 1.49 kWh capacity lithium polymer battery. The hybrid Kia Sorento has 230 HP of power and 350 Nm of torque. It will hit the market next summer.

