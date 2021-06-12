the hybrid car that can be bought with works of art

Eccentricities are common in the car market, but Polestar has decided to take them to a new level. The Swedish brand, a subsidiary of Volvo, will allow the public buy your Polestar 1 using artwork as payment. The striking decision applies in both Europe and the United States.

2021 is the last year of production for the Polestar 1, and for this reason the automaker has made the determination to fire it in a big way. The “Art for Art” campaign allows the public to Trade in your art collection for a unit of the flagship hybrid car. Of course, there are requirements, and the works to be used must pass a process of analysis and valuation.

According to the Autoblog, the Polestar 1 can be purchased with “paintings, sculptures, photographs, installations, and more.” The manufacturing firm ensures that the process consists of three steps; Customers must first contact Polestar and provide their personal information to begin the transaction.

The works of art that you want to exchange for the car must be analyzed by Theodor Dalenson, a renowned art consultant with vast experience in the world’s leading museums. Later the works will be valued by the auction houses Phillips and Sothebys.

If its value is determined to be equal to that of the Polestar 1, the automaker will offer a trade in which there will be no physical money involved. If the terms of the deal are accepted, the customer receives his car and the company keeps the art.

Polestar 1, the first car that can be paid for with art

The current sale price of the Polestar 1 is around 155 thousand dollars, so that not just any piece of art can be used to buy it. In addition, the “Art for Art” campaign will be valid until August 15. It remains to be seen how successful it is among the company’s potential clients.

Polestar has also announced what it plans to do with the works it receives in exchange for its flagship hybrid car. The company eventually thinks sell the art in question. The intention is to do this through auctions, or through the artists’ preferred dealers.

