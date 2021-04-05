The Hurricane of Balazote gets the victory against Guadalajara (3-2)

04/04/2021 at 11:25 PM CEST

The Hurricane won at home 3-2 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Sunday against Guadalajara. After the match, Balazote’s team is sixth with 28 points and the Alcarreño second with 31 points at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Guadalajara, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Adrian castro in minute 22. However, the Balazote Hurricane reacted and equalized the contest by means of a Biho hwang in minute 40. But later the visiting team got ahead thanks to another goal of Adrian castro, thus achieving a double shortly before the end, specifically in 44, thus closing the first period with a 1-2 in the light.

The second half started in a positive way for Balazote’s team, who put the tables with a goal from Rosemary moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 50. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, who managed to come back with a goal from their own goal. Kiko Gonzalez shortly before the end, specifically in 88, concluding the match with a final result of 3-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Hurricane from Jose Luis Fuentes relieved Javi martinez, Parakeet, David romero, Gonzalez and Catali by Josete, Rosemary, Josemi, Biho hwang and Chinese, while the technician of the Guadalajara, Gonzalo onega, ordered the entry of Alex Garcia and Grease to supply Makanjuola and Perez.

During the 90 minutes of the game, a total of eight cards were seen. By the Hurricane the referee sanctioned with yellow to Carlos Garcia, Josete, Rosemary, Biho hwang and Josemi, while in the Alcarreño team he admonished Modula and Moha and with red to Tommy.

With this result, the Hurricane he is left with 28 points and the Guadalajara with 31 points.

On the second day the Balazote Hurricane will play against him Tarancon away from home and the Guadalajara will play his match against The Roda in his fiefdom.

Data sheetBalazote Hurricane:Juan Berlana, Pascual, Chino (Catali, min.75), Carlos Garcia, Cortés, Josemi (David Romero, min.75), Josete (Javi Martinez, min.57), Romero (Perico, min.64), López, Biho Hwang (González, min.75) and MartinezGuadalajara:Manolo, Moha, Kiko González, Alex, Ramsés, Módula, Tomy, Anas Malha, Makanjuola (Álex García, min.46), Adrian Castro and Perez (Fat, min.71)Stadium:–Goals:Adrian Castro (0-1, min. 22), Biho Hwang (1-1, min. 40), Adrian Castro (1-2, min. 44), Romero (2-2, min. 50) and Kiko González ( 3-2, min. 88)