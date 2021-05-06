The hunting creatures by sound are not the only threat in the trailer of A Quiet Place 2 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The final trailer for A Quiet Place 2 is here. The wait is over and the sequel to the acclaimed 2018 horror film will be released in theaters this June 18. This installment will show the Abbott family that the fearsome creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats out there.

“There are people out there who are worth saving,” says Evelyn, again played by Emily Blunt, in this preview that also has the presence of Cillian Murphy, the protagonist of Peaky Blinders who is the great signing of this sequel. A continuation in which, as the trailer warns, “silence is no longer enough.”

Written and directed by John Krasinski, protagonist and director of the first part, this continuation follows the consequences of the fatal events that the clan experienced in the previous installment. Evelyn and her children, Regan and Marcus, struggle to survive. Upon meeting another survivor, Emmett will show them that the other threats are just as dangerous as the noise-oriented beasts.

The premiere of A Quiet Place 2 marks the return of Paramount Picures to theaters. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the last studio tape to hit theaters was Sonic, the movie, which was released before the lockdowns in March. The horror film was one of the first to be affected by COVID-19, since its premiere was scheduled for mid-March last year.

Despite the promotion made, Paramount decided to keep the rights to the film and not release it on streaming platforms. Its premiere was postponed to September of last year, to later delay it to April of this and, then, to September. Finally, the company chose to advance its launch to June, becoming one of the blockbusters of the summer season.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return as protagonists, in addition to the appearance of John Krasinski through flashback scenes. Cillian Murphy joins this sequel, along with Djimon Hounsou.

Source: However