Dragalia Lost, one of Nintendo’s most successful mobile games, joins the Easter celebrations and makes “The Hunt for Harmony”, its themed event, available to us again.

This new event brings bunny heroes and includes a rewarding egg hunt, battles against enemies of the fire elements, and exclusive rewards for defeating them. With the event already underway, you have up to next april 20 to participate, although it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Completed Chapter 2 / 2-1 (Normal Difficulty) of the main campaign Completed Chapter 2 / 2-1 (Normal) of the campaign to play co-op

Good luck at the event, and if you have not yet given a chance to Dragalia Lost, remember that unfortunately the game has not yet officially arrived in Spain and therefore cannot be enjoyed in Spanish.

