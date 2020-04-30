Gulay acknowledged that they were ready to contest the test on August 2

However, it must be behind closed doors, something that would generate large losses

Ticket sales are indefinitely suspended, as in Spa and Suzuka

The Hungarian Government has today banned the holding of massive events – more than 500 people – until August 15. This rule fully affects the Formula 1 GP, which was scheduled for day 2 of the same month. This forces the promoters of the race to request a postponement or to take other types of measures.

The Hungarian GP is currently scheduled to take place on its official date, August 2, given that there has been no postponement as far as this test is concerned. Of course, allowing the entrance of the public will be an impossible mission in case of dispute on its official date, so if they do not see a closed-door event as viable, they would be forced to request a postponement and look for a new date in the calendar.

On the other hand, the head of the Hungaroring circuit, Zsolt Gulay, has stressed the importance of playing the event this season. “It is very important for the Government of Hungary to organize the Formula 1 GP,” said Gulay in words collected by the GPBlog.com web portal.

This same week Gulay recognized that the organization was ready to host the GP on its official date – and even hold up to two races – and explained that they had planned to hold the event behind closed doors, something that would mean great losses for them. Of course, he commented that they had made the decision to indefinitely suspend the sale of tickets, something that Spa-Francorchamps has already done and also the Suzuka circuit.

The Hungarian GP has been celebrating its Formula 1 event for 35 consecutive years in normal conditions, that is, with the presence of the public in the stands and that of guests in the paddock. However, this year if they keep the test on its official date, they must adapt to the country’s regulations and run with the empty stands and the fewest people in the paddock.

