The human intestinal flora over a thousand years

Has the microbiome or intestinal flora of the human being? An investigation has aimed to find out.

An international team, which includes Meradeth Snow, from the University of Montana, and Aleksandar Kostic, from the Joslin Center for Diabetes, both entities in the United States, obtained biological information from a thousand years ago from the remains of human feces from that antiquity present in caves in Utah and northern Mexico. The dryness of the environment in the caves as well as other environmental conditions have been decisive for the conservation of biological material.

Comparing the ancient microbiomes with various modern microbiomes, researchers have found that ancient microbiomes differ greatly from modern ones.

Humans of a thousand years ago had a greater diversity of microorganisms in their gut flora, compared to modern humans.

In previous studies of the intestinal flora of children living in Finland and Russia, Kostic and other researchers found that children living in industrialized areas (who are much more likely to develop type 1 diabetes than those living in non-industrialized areas) very different gut microbiomes.

Kostic’s team was able to identify specific microbes and microbial products that appear to make it difficult for the immune system to learn in the first few years of life to correctly differentiate between ‘friends’ and ‘foes.’ “And this leads to higher incidence later. not just from type 1 diabetes, but from other autoimmune and allergic diseases.

Kostic wanted to find a healthy human microbiome that was also free from the effects of industrialization, but was convinced that this could not happen with any current human population, as there is too much interconnection between them, as evidenced by the fact that even tribes from remote areas of the Amazon rainforest have contracted COVID-19.

So the researchers turned to the aforementioned 1,000-year-old samples for the new study. DNA from eight well-preserved ancient gut content samples was compared to 789 modern gut content samples. Half of the modern samples came from people on diets in which the majority of food comes from grocery stores dominated by processed products. The other half of the modern samples came from people consuming food grown mostly in their own communities.

Meradeth Snow holds a vial containing ancient human DNA. (Photo: UM / Tommy Martino)

The microbiome differences between the populations were striking. Some bacteria that were common in the intestinal flora a thousand years ago are now rare. Furthermore, ancient microbiomes possessed fewer genes related to antibiotic resistance.

Ancient microbiomes were also found to be more like the microbiomes of modern non-industrialized populations than those of modern industrialized populations.

“The biggest finding of the study is that the gut microbiome in the past was much more diverse than it is today, and this loss of diversity is something that we are seeing in humans around the world,” says Snow. “It’s really important that we learn more about these microorganisms and what they do for us as part of our symbiotic relationship with them – in the end, that could make us all healthier.”

The study is titled “Reconstruction of ancient microbial genomes from the human gut.” And it has been published in the academic journal Nature. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)