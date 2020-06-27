The name is the elemental label of identity, the basic form that human beings found, instinctively, to distinguish themselves, also from other living beings (and even from abstractions). The name – proper – is a simple form of perpetuity. Behind each personal nomenclature there is less a meaning than a symbol. And behind each symbol, a life.

César means « leader » and Homero, « the blind », but only the first Caesar in history was really the leader and the rest of the Homers could see. For those who came later, the name was and is the designation of an omen, a wish, a tribute or a matter of faith: identity silhouette.

Each name is a story. And each story is infinite. It goes back to other names and other experiences that, somehow, by drag and memory, shape and will continue to do so the lives to come.

With Guillermo Abel Gómez, the first Argentine and Latin American killed by COVID-19 on this side of the world, left not only his own history but a part of the whole that secretly designed his DNA. A name left and a man left who will remember for a long time the galaxy of ties that loved him while he was alive and wept in solitude, without the painkillers, under the mandatory isolation decree.

In the 1,184 deaths left by the coronavirus since March 7, when the Gomez thing happened, there are the same number of names, identities, and unique characteristics. There are children, parents, sisters, students, coworkers; each victim is a black hole, someone who is no longer for breakfast, to play tennis, to share a desk, to throw or receive a winning wink during a Cheat, an unknown goal hug in any grandstand.

Armando Abdulio. Ana Candelaria. Sara Josefa. Remigio. Gabriela. David Hugo. Ezequiel. Idelma Rosa. Julia Elena. Isabel. Wigberto. Ana Maria. Daisy flower. Oscar.

Behind the icy intention of the number beats the magnitude of the particular, which is immense. The pain unit of a death is essentially the same as the rest. It doesn’t matter if it’s 1,000 or 3 million. The astrophysicist Carl Sagan decades ago imagined a cosmic calendar in which the 15,000 million years that the universe is supposed to have elapse in one year of ours on planet Earth: thus, one second represents 500 years of history and all human history takes place in the last minute, last hour, December 31.

Sagan sought to reflect the ephemeral of existence and yet, with all intention, it also showed that an infinite universe beats in every heart. The scientist used to say that there are more stars in the universe than grains of sand on all the beaches on Earth and, at the same time, there are more H2O molecules in just 10 water droplets than, precisely, stars in the cosmos.

Jesus Daniel. Grace, Vicente and Eduardo. Dominga Lucia. Hermogenes. Second. Silvio. Wenceslas. Leonor, Delmira and Dolores Teresa. Ireneo, Victoriano, María Alejandra.

Walter Oscar, last name Montillo, inherited the middle name from his dad and at the same time gave his son, Walter, his own. When Oscar, 92, was admitted to a private clinic in Brandsen, his son Walter Oscar, in a family home a few blocks away, and her grandson Walter, “trapped” in Chile after the closing of borders, were left at the mercy of a bitter fate: the impossibility of looking at each other for the last time, the end of any chance to tell each other what hardly anyone says to himself, when there is no other remedy because there is no more Time.

Walter Oscar, like his father, was also prey to the coronavirus and so there was not one but two men with the same DNA who would leave without the last rite. He and his father died alone and each became a figure that the more it grows the more it penetrates as community tragedy.

The greater the deaths, the more social damage. And the social damage is a heart attack in the collective identity. The private dead are remembered forever in families, as much as a community remembers those who have lost to what is devastating. The virus installed a paradox: suspend the encounter so as not to get infected or infect. Get away to protect yourself.

Ahmed. Griselda. Carlos Héctor. Wilhelmina. America Laureana. Victor Jacinto. Nelson Ariel. Gustavo Raúl. Berner. Liliana del Carmen and Eduardo Ramón.

The El Sauzalito police station in Chaco was left without a deputy commissioner, René. The Intensive Therapy of the hospital Perrando de Resistencia, go paradox, without Michael, Your boss. Dalma, 7 years old, one of the youngest victims who took COVID-19 in its waterspout in Argentina. He did not finish building his story or that of his parents. The continuity channel was cut.

But the memory remains. A name is not a number. A death is not a banal concept. A thousand dead are not counted in the supermarket ticket.

What will it be like to die alone and isolated? How long before this happens at once?