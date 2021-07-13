The human brain would possess a universal coding mechanism

07/13/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The navigation system of the human brain is much more sophisticated than the technological one: in addition to neurons that draw coordinates, it would have a universal coding mechanism that powers information processing and learning, according to new research from Columbia University led by neuroscientist Josh Jacobs.

The reality is that we know much better how navigation works in a technological device than in a brain.

When we travel assisted by a guided satellite navigator, we instantly know where we are at all times and where we are going.

The system is simple: a signal sent from our car to the satellite, once triangulated, is returned to the navigator indicating our position, both static and dynamic.

But many times we do not realize that something similar happens in our brain when we go down the street: we always know where we are (if it is a known place) because our brain receives the signal from the senses (street, houses, trees) and we reports our position.

Impossible to get lost with such a sophisticated natural navigation system that we have barely unraveled.

By analyzing the brain of laboratory rats live while they move through a controlled space, we have found that there are neurons called “place” that are specialized in processing spatial information.

This discovery led to the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine. We also know that the brain has network neurons that are the ones that make the coordinate map.

Watch out for phase precession

Spatial neurons are located in the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for spatial memory and navigation: they are activated when the mouse enters a known space. In this way it is oriented.

We have also found something more surprising: these neurons fire earlier than other nerve cells when the animal approaches a known space.

This anticipation awakens the neighboring neurons, which are activated one after the other, like the dominoes in a row, strengthening the synapses (neuronal connections) and thus signaling the path to travel through space.

All this neural feat is possible thanks to an implicit process that intrigues neuroscientists, known as phase precession: it occurs when some neurons anticipate the others when recognizing a place.

Precession establishes a relationship between electrical signage that is constantly produced in the brain, and the moment in which the anticipated activation of spatial neurons occurs in the proximity of a place.

In other words, the neuronal activation that prepares us for spatial navigation is as important as the specific time in which it occurs.

The frequency of neural pulses is important, but synchronization is the key to phase precession: it is a time code, which is added to the code of the speed of nerve impulses.

Although phase precession has long been recognized in rodents, it is not known whether it is generalized in mammals, although it has been shown that it also occurs in bats (endowed with a privileged spatial memory).

Also the human brain

Now, new research has found that this phase precession is also present in the human brain, suggesting that it is more widespread in nature than previously thought.

Phase precession in the human brain was not detected directly, but rather through a statistical analysis of brain recordings from 13 epileptic patients who had electrodes implanted to monitor their seizures.

This analysis revealed the neural activity that occurred while the patients traveled virtual spaces through a computer: the researchers thus identified the phase precession in the neurons analyzed.

The discovery is important because it reveals a little more the mystery of how the brain guides our spatial navigation (without the need for any satellite) and, also, because we may have found one of the keys to learning.

The researchers were also surprised when they observed that phase precession occurred for other neural activities unrelated to navigation, such as processing sounds and smells.

Other parallel research even established last year that phase precession is involved in image processing in the human brain.

Better learning

All this has led researchers to think that phase precession could be related to learning and other cognitive processes.

These studies suggest that phase precession allows the brain to link sequences of times, images, and events in the same way that it does with spatial positions.

“Finding this first evidence opens the door for (phase precession) to be a kind of universal coding mechanism in the brain, possibly also present in all mammalian species”, says one of the researchers, Salman Qasim, to the cited magazine.

However, the researchers acknowledge in their paper, published in the journal Cell, that more studies are needed to confirm the determining role of phase precession in the brain, and whether it actually contributes to learning.

They also highlight that understanding this system is important not only to explain how humans navigate, but also because it clarifies how the brain supports various types of memory processes. This suggests possible treatments for disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

Jacobs added in a statement: “We hope to further explore whether phase precession is a universal code throughout the human brain and for different types of behaviors. Then we can begin to better understand how this neural coding mechanism can be used for brain-machine interfaces, and for therapeutic brain stimulation. ‘

