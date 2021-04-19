The human brain was born in Africa 1.5 million years ago

The detailed endocasts revealed traces of the brain’s long-missing twists and furrows, or folds and grooves, as well as the vascular structures that surround the brain. As the team crawled through the fossil endocasts, they saw evolutionary changes unfolding, like a region creeping toward the back of the brain over time.

These reconstructions yielded the indicated date, which makes the early evolutionary history of the genus Homo and our brains more complex than scientists thought.

“The first populations of our genus Homo had quite primitive apelike brains, like their ancestors, the australopithecines,” said Ponce de León. This includes fossils associated with Homo habilis and early Homo erectus.

The regions of the frontal lobe that are responsible for planning and executing complex patterns of thought and action, and ultimately language as well, they are significantly larger areas in the human brain. According to experts, during this period (1.7-1.5 million years ago), cultures in Africa became more complex and diverse, as evidenced by the discovery of various types of stone tools. Researchers think that biological and cultural evolution are likely interdependent.

“It is probable that the first forms of human language also developed during this period”, clarifies Ponce de León.