José Miguel Mas Hesse, from the Madrid Astrobiology Center, announced this morning at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) in Santander that “they will not go to Mars until two thousand and thirty or 2040”, after building a lunar station, among other things .

“In the coming decade, there are already plans to return to the Moon. Next year or in two years the first ship is launched, with no crew yet; and in 2024-2025 the next joint American-European manned spacecraft is expected to go to the Moon. From there a moon station is going to be built and a lot of things are going to be done. As a previous step, until that is over you will not go to Mars. At the earliest two thousand thirty-many or 2040 ”, he stated Mass Hesse.

For his part, Rory Barnes, from the University of Washington (USA), added that “there are plans to think about how it is possible to return to the Moon and then to Mars” but “we must wait to see what happens to the administration of the United States.” “The Moon is first, practice and then go to Mars,” he noted.

In this sense, Mass Hesse has considered that “it is possible” that single-celled beings have evolved on Mars, but “they do not expect to find more.” “Mars and Earth shared very similar conditions in the first billion years of evolution until 3.5 billion years or so ago. Most likely, life arose more or less at the same time, but 3,500 million years ago on Mars, being smaller, its nucleus cools, stops being fluid, becomes solid, loses the magnetic field and social radiation, the solar wind, sweeps the atmosphere and turns it into a sterile and dry planet as we know it today “, he pointed out.

“If there was life on Mars, that life could have remained and evolved in the subsoil, in caves, in caves, under the ice, in lakes of liquid water that we know exist in the subsoil … There life may have evolved, but the cut-off point is 3.5 billion years ago, at that time on Earth there were very simple single-celled beings. Complex multicellular beings took 3,000 million years of evolution on Earth to form and evolution on Mars was cut 3.5 billion years ago, “he assured.

Thus they have referred, in a press conference, José Miguel Mas Hesse and Rory Barnes, co-directors of the XVII International School Of Astrobiology «Josep Comas I Solà», organized by the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) from July 22 to 26 in Santander.

José Miguel Mas He explained that the objective of the course is “to study how these molecules are formed, what is the chemical complexity in the interstellar medium and how these molecules can end up inducing the formation of proteins, amino acids, what are the bricks with which it was formed life on Earth with the aim, above all, of thinking or trying to elucidate whether these same processes could have taken place on other planets, in other places in the universe where life could also have formed ”.

“We study it, above all, from the ground with radio telescopes that are capable of identifying molecules in the interstellar medium and in situ, going with our ships to comets or taking samples of asteroids or meteorites that fall to the Earth’s surface,” The co-director of the course who has clarified that in the samples they analyze find “almost everything”.

