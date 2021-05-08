The “Human Barbie”, Jessica Alves shows off the outline of her body taking off her clothes

Jessica alves also known as the “Human Barbie” has left everyone with their mouths open by appearing on social networks without clothes. Many have admired the curves of his entire anatomy, while others have stopped to question the size of his nose. They even wonder how she breathes, because of how small they see her.

Jessica is also known as Roddy Alves, In the world of international entertainment, he is a Brazilian-British television personality who has stood out for having undergone dozens of plastic surgeries to alter his appearance. Which is why some call her the “Human Barbie”. But before this drastic change Roddy was also recognized as the “Human Ken.”

Here the image of Alves, which was also shared by Tell me what you know on his Instagram account. The program, along with the photograph, wrote the following description: “Human Barbie undresses and shows off her outlined female body.” This message was not liked by many users who expressed the following: “Oh my God! How are you going to compare THAT with a woman’s body ”. But there were those who simply dedicated themselves to sending a few words to Jessica stating that she needs medical attention: “You definitely have to go to a psychologist, it’s not okay.”

Some disagree that it is called ‘Human Barbie’ and therefore question the nickname: “Human Barbie? If she appears to me at midnight I will grab her with shotguns ”. While others emphasize that he should go to see a psychiatrist, not a psychologist: “This man must go urgently to a psychiatrist.”

Becky G: “We always talk about the fact that there are no women in the industry, but there are… but no opportunities”

Jennifer López has no time to mourn Alex Rodríguez