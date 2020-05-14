Also known as The Master, the Hulk of the Future that conquered the world will tell its origin from the hands of the legendary writer Peter David.

The Marvel character named The Master is a twisted future version of Hulk of a dystopian timeline. In 1992, writer Peter David and George Pérez told one of the most iconic stories of this Marvel character of all time. In Future Imperfect, the green giant possessed Bruce Banner’s brain and the Hulk’s strength and was transported to a horrible future timeline.

It didn’t take long for the Hulk to realize that he was the reason this world had gone so wrong. In this timeline, something had twisted Bruce Banner, transforming him into a ruthless being named Master. The Master had brought the world to the brink of destruction, and ruled over the last remnants of humanity. It had absorbed additional radiation, meaning that its strength surpassed its current counterpart. So it took the genius of Bruce Banner, and a skillfully deployed time trap, to finally defeat the Master.

More than 30 years later, Marvel Comics has decided that the time is right to reveal the Master’s origin.

Legendary Hulk writer and Master creator Peter David returns, as a team with artists Dale Keown and Germán Peralta, for a miniseries that will reveal how the world fell, and the Master rose. It is sure to be a brutal story, given that the Master maintained a trophy room in which he kept artifacts that bore witness to the heroes he had killed, including the broken shield of Captain America, the Adamantium skeleton of Wolverine, remnants of the table Silver Surfer and Professor Xavier’s floating chair.

Peter David commented: “I had no idea that when I first created the Master for Future Imperfect, that he would have the kind of popularity and staying power that he currently has … Until now, I’ve only been able to allude to his origins, so … I was excited to have the opportunity to explore them in this series about the Hulk! I can’t wait for fans to see all the works of art that are coming! ”