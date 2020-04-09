In less than half a year, the streaming platform has shown good growth

On the first day of launch, Disney Plus exceeded expectations.

Photo:

ROBYN BECK / . / .

Since Disney announced the launch of its streaming platform, at the end of 2018, said service was outlined as one of the most attractive on the market, having exclusively Disney movies and other very important pop culture sagas such as Star wars Y Avengers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the producer announced that five months after its launch, Disney + has reached the enormous amount of 50 million of subscribers worldwide.

This figure was released two weeks after Disney + reached eight countries in Europe: United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria Y Switzerland.

Despite this rapid growth, Disney’s streaming platform is still a long way from the 165 million subscribers who Netflix reached in January of this year.

Disney + is expected to finally reach all continents between 2020 and 2021.

.