Do you remember that scene in Jurassic Park, one of the most iconic in the history of cinema so much that even Toy Story paid tribute to it? Of course we are talking about the Tyrannosaurus Rex chase, but as incredible as it is, there is less and less evidence that it is getting even a little closer to reality. In fact a new study found that the huge legs of the tyrannosaurus rex were not for running, but for walking taking huge steps.

We also recommend: Discover fossils of the first known aquatic dinosaur

Research published in the journal PLOS One found that the tyrannosaurus’ gigantic legs were better at walking than running. By traveling long distances with his enormous steps he managed to save energy that moving very fast would have spent immediately.

“We assume that animals with running adaptations, such as long legs, are adapted for greater speed, but this article shows that there are more ways to move fast than running. When it comes to a large animal, those adaptations could also be for duration and efficiency. It could be a marathoner rather than a runner, ”said Thomas Holtz of the University of Maryland.

By analyzing 70 species of theropods, the family of dinosaurs characterized by their hollow bones and by having three fingers on their limbs to which the tyrannosaurs belong, the researchers discovered one interesting thing: small and medium-sized dinosaurs could use their legs to run. , but the older ones had no benefit in moving that way, If not the opposite.

This means that tyrannosaurus rex used less energy when walking long distances than when trying to run. That allowed them to walk for miles without exhausting themselves in search of food and water.

.