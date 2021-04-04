The huge knockout that the Venezuelan Rondón received went viral

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs Heber Rondón. Photo capture youtube

In one of the preliminary bouts of the evening at Caesars Palace Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in which Jamel Herring retained his World Boxing Organization (WBO) super featherweight world title for the third time against Northern Irishman Carl Frampton, Kazakh Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Venezuelan Heber Rondón met in ten rounds for the international super welterweight title from the World Boxing Council.

The boxer from Venezuela had a record of 20 fights won and received a surprise against the Kazakh who barely had 2 fights under his belt, both with victories.

Video courtesy: Amatorveprofesyonel boks

Kulakhmet made Rondón feel his hitting power from the start of the fight, combining the power of his fists and driving his rival back against the ropes so as not to lose his balance. A minute into the fight, the Kazakh connected with a right hook that sent the Venezuelan to the canvas for the first time, who managed to get up.

Seconds later it was again a right hook from the Kazakh, which made Rondón turn on his own axis and fall completely unconscious to the canvas. The referee decided that it was not even necessary to proceed to the protection account because of how tremendous the knockout blow was.

The brutality of the knockout did not take long to make it viral on social networks, so it will undoubtedly be a candidate to be one of the best of the year, at least, the best of the month of April.