May 30 marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Antonio Flores, a man who was devoted to his mother and whose immense talent was truly valued once he left, being only 33 years old. It is enough to point out his themes ‘I would not hesitate’ and ‘Let’s say I speak of Madrid’, which did not have excessive repercussion until his departure. On a day like today in 1995, his body was found lifeless in his cabin in the Alcobendas family home among alcohol and barbiturates, adding a hard blow to the family that 14 days earlier had seen the great Lola Flores leave after many years of fighting against cancer.

That death was a setback of such magnitude for Antonio that he could not overcome it. While everyone was crying at her house, he screamed asking for her, hitting walls and locking himself in the room of the Pharaoh. Her mother had become a cornerstone and best support to overcome her drug addiction and launch her career., getting interviews and trusting the passion for music that her little one had inherited.

Unable to see his mother’s funeral, in the following days he drank excessively and slept little, and in his first performance after the sad news, he could see a really deteriorated aspect. Thus, he arrived at his last night, with doubts, with an aura of sadness and with the feeling that something bad was about to come.

For years his death was attributed to suicide, but this week his last love has denied him for the Pronto magazine: “Lie. He suffered a heart attack, that was the cause of death. It was clean. I looked at the box of pills and saw that they were still there, had not exceeded the daily dose. Many lies were told about the causes of his death, “said Irene Chamorro.” I took the gin bottles and emptied them, but that night he was drinking. But the reality is that his heart failed him. They say he died at five in the morning, “he added.

Antonio Vega’s words in the mortuary

Lolita once revealed in ‘Tu cara me suena’ the detail that the singer of Nacha Pop had while saying goodbye to his brother Antonio Flores in the mortuary. “I have an anecdote that is a little sad, but it is an anecdote that can define you as an author and to be a wonderful being. With what he said to me that day, I think Antonio Vega is very well defined. Logically my brother was dead, we were in the morgue. He was dead but he had the box open and he was very handsome, he looked like a prince and I was talking to him, “he began detailing.

I was saying goodbye to him and then I felt someone grab my shoulder and pass me a folded piece of paper, something that surprised me. It was Antonio Vega and he told me: ‘Keep going, keep going. Just tell him that if he feels very lonely, call me whenever I go with him.“He recalled. Vega, one of the great musical talents of our country, struggled for years against a severe drug addiction and died in 2009 at age 51.

His daughter Alba, his greatest treasure

Antonio Flores had a true devotion to his daughter Alba, who has now become a world icon for her role as Nairobi in ‘La casa de papel’. When he left she was only nine years old, but she had already dedicated her most beautiful song to him: “The sun gilded your skin, so you could be a brunette, and with a clap the sound of a siren was heard. I don’t know why, two stars came down to curl your hair; I don’t know why, two kites became your black eyes. As pretty, as brunette, as gypsy as she was … The flower I always wanted in my garden“the lyrics said.

Lolita’s memory of her brother

“25 years without you, my brother, and with you part of my life, my history. But here I continue to miss you every day of these 25 years, courage to live, and it is complicated. I know that you are happy and that consoles me , I can not say happy anniversary, but I do tell you that wherever you are, you will always be part of me. I love you, brother, and your music, your laughter and all of you somehow follow me, “he expressed from his Instagram profile .