The coronavirus crisis has drawn a kind of health border between the countries of Western Europe and those of central and eastern Europe.

Compared to the 54.42 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants registered in Spain, the 48.12 in Italy, the 37.63 in France or the 43.33 in the United Kingdom, Poland registers 1.84; Slovakia 0.46; Czech Republic 2.37; Hungary 3.59; Austria 6.78, and Romania 4.20 (figures from Johns Hopkins University as of May 6, 2020).

But how do you explain this gap between east and west on such an interconnected continent?

Quick actions

“(The virus) came later, so we had an alert (in what was happening in Italy and Spain) of what could happen,” Agnieszka Sowa-Kofta, a specialist in Health and Social Policy at the Center for Health, tells BBC Mundo. Polish social and economic research (CASE).

“Knowing that our health systems are poorer in terms of financing, equipment, preparedness … the authorities in all of these countries committed themselves to very fast action.”

Italy or Spain, for example, introduced similar measures when the number of infections was in the thousands.

"For example quarantine in Poland was decreed when there were 11 cases and the borders were closed very quickly in these countries… so mobility was greatly reduced and the possibility of spreading the virus also"

Military patrol a desert in Budapest.

However, Sowa-Kofta also notes that not all cases may be being reported.

“There are voices of virologists in Poland saying that there are more cases than reported, but that also happens in Western Europe, we really don’t know the scale,” he says.

“Italy, for example, has very strong links with China, through immigrant workers in its textile industry, and they also receive many more Chinese tourists,” the expert tells BBC Mundo. “Eastern countries have less ties to China.”

“When they have a problem, we have a problem”

Austria has more than 15,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 608 deaths.

However, the death toll for every 100,000 inhabitants of Austria (6.78) is more similar to that of its other neighbor, Germany (8.28), than to Italy (47.80).

“One factor is that having the border with Italy, when we received the news from Italy, we acted very quickly because we knew that when they have a problem, we have a problem,” explains Czypionka.

"We have very strong links between western Austria and northern Italy. We knew that through these connections, the virus would also hit us. So the government acted very quickly."

The expert explains that coronavirus became a reportable disease (each suspected case had to be reported to the Ministry of Health) on January 27, while in other countries, such as the United Kingdom, this occurred in March.

Age factor and family structure

For Czypionka there are other factors that explain the particularity of the Austrian case – and by extension of other countries in central Europe – compared to countries such as Italy or Spain.

"One of them," he explains, "has to do with the way the virus was introduced into these societies. In many central European countries the virus was introduced into a young demographic layer."

“In Austria, for example, the virus was introduced through people who ski, who are usually young, and they passed the virus on to their peers. That is, people in their 40s spread it to others in their 40s.”

Unlike in Italy, for example, where the virus spread in areas where an older population is concentrated, “the virus spread in the countries of central Europe in a demographic layer that was not at risk.”

In Austria, one factor contributing to the low incidence of coronavirus was that the disease was introduced into the country through young people.

Czypionka highlights another factor that played a key role in how the virus was contained in central and eastern Europe: the percentage of young people living with their elderly parents is higher in Italy, Spain, and even France, than in the central and eastern Europe.

“In Spain or Italy, the virus spread to older generations faster than in central and eastern Europe because the family structure is different.”

Lifting of restrictive measures

Just as they were among the first countries to impose restrictive measures, the countries of central and eastern Europe are also among the first to lift the quarantine.

On May 1, the reopening of hairdressers, shops of more than 400 square meters and outdoor sports facilities were allowed. Restaurants, bars and museums are expected to reopen later this month.

In Hungary, except in the capital Budapest, outdoor spaces in cafes and restaurants reopened on Monday, May 4, as did public beaches and spas.

In Poland, hotels, shopping malls, some cultural centers, including libraries and certain museums, reopened on May 4.

Finally, the Polish government had to postpone them. The election will be rescheduled for a date “as soon as possible”.

“After performing well in recent years, it has now fallen very fast, with unemployment rates not seen since the 1990s,” he says.

And, despite the rapid reaction, these countries will not be immune to the economic crisis that is causing the coronavirus.

