In the Plaza de Antón Martín, in the heart of Madrid, you can see every day a heartfelt hug from a group of colleagues, friends, almost a real family. Dressed in their trench coats, with their slightly flared pants, so from another era, these men and women have been like this, fused in their brotherly gesture, for nearly two decades. Tanned by the caresses of the sun and rain. They were placed there in 2003, chiseled in bronze and inspired by the canvas made in 1976 by the recently deceased Valencian artist Juan Genovés. As is customary in the painter’s style, these are faceless men and women, a crowd that represents, one by one, all individuals. Preserved by Reina Sofía, the original painting was moved in 2016 from the Museum warehouses to the Congress of Deputies. The image has become over the years, and with the establishment of democracy in Spain, a symbol of the values ​​that the Transition wanted to champion: reconciliation, freedom, the search for a new and brighter future.

Remembered as one of the most outstanding and tragic events in the recent history of Spain, the massacre of the Atocha street lawyers, carried out by members of the extreme right in the last hours of January 24, 1977, marked a milestone in the evolution of the transit towards democracy in which the country was immersed. In that office where the gunmen broke in and five people died and four others were wounded, a poster of El Abrazo de Genovés hung precisely, which, they say, came to be splashed by the blood of the murders. The painting, which the Valencian began to paint in 1973 in hiding, and for which he spent a week in the dungeon, had been reproduced by the Democratic Board as a metaphor to demand the release of political prisoners in Spain after death Franco. That group hug was also used for years by the NGO Amnesty International as the image of its posters. Later, parties on the left have insisted on claiming the value of the work of art as an emblem of a time that still continues to be present in the collective memory.

When in 2016 the canvas was transferred, on loan, to the Congress of Deputies – where it is exhibited alongside busts of Republican Presidents Manuel Azaña and Niceto Alcalá Zamora and the feminist Clara Campoamor – Genovés declared that it is a work that seeks to represent “the thousands and thousands of people who fight so that our country is not different; This painting represents the reconciliation of the Spanish ”. The artist added: “There is no longer so much joy, there is no longer so much enthusiasm.” Genovés was referring to the comparison of the time of the Transition with the runaway modernity of the 21st century. “It was another time. It’s always hugging time, to be sure, but it doesn’t seem to me that people are hugging each other that much now. ”

After traveling to the United States for an exhibition, the painting was acquired in the late 1970s by a Chicago collector, who agreed to exchange it for another Genoese piece by understanding its symbolic value. After the efforts promoted by Adolfo Suárez, in 1980 the Marlborough gallery, which represented Genovés until the end of his days, sold it to the State for half a million pesetas. From there it went to the warehouses of the then called Museum of Contemporary Art, later Reina Sofía. In 2001, the CC OO union proposed dedicating squares and streets in different municipalities of Madrid in memory of the murdered lawyers. Two years later the statue inspired by the work of Genovés was raised, which he himself adapted to the sculptural language and which was placed in the Plaza de Antón Martín, just a few steps away from number 55 on Calle de Atocha. The plate that today rests on the six-meter pedestal that holds The Embrace was included even more recently, in 2017, and reproduces a moving quote by Paul Éluard that underpins the feeling of fellowship that the sculpture wants to transmit: “If the echo of his voice weakens, we will perish. ”

