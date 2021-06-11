The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch has a discount of 112 euros, with wireless charging and autonomy of two weeks | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a new sports watch to exercise this summer, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has a good list of specifications and its price has dropped to 112 euros.

The sports watch market is increasingly full of models, making it more difficult to make a decision. For the price it presents right now, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro It should be on your list of options to choose from.

Samsung and Huawei are two of the brands that manage to make a tough competition with the Apple Watch, being one of the best options for Android users who are not looking for a low-end watch. Of the nearly 300 euros that it has cost lately, it now costs 187 euros.

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

You can buy it on Amazon for that price thanks to a 37% discount. It was at 299 euros and now it is at 187 euros, not even the Huawei store presents such an interesting offer, although it is not the latest version of this watch.

As usual on Amazon, shipping is completely free and home delivery can be as fast as you want if you are a Prime customer, you can take advantage of this advantage even if you are enjoying the first month of Amazon Prime free trial.

Among its most interesting qualities is the GPS sensor to not depend on the mobile and record physical activity in greater detail. It also has a heart rate sensor, pedometer or sleep quality meter. In addition, it offers VO2 Max and oxygen saturation meter, two increasingly important values ​​to know your state of form and health.

With this model you can analyze up to 100 sport modes, like golf or swimming. It even measures SWORF, making it among the best watches for swimmers. But if there is a feature that is particularly interesting, it is its autonomy of more than two weeks and the wireless charging that indicate that we are facing a quality model.

With a AMOLED display For greater color accuracy and lower battery consumption, there is no shortage of reasons to consider this Huawei brand smartwatch, especially now that it gets such a significant discount of 112 euros.

