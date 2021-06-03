The Huawei Watch 3 debuts: it is already on sale officially and comes with a headset for € 89 as a gift | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei’s new smartwatch, the Watch 3, officially arrives at the store of this brand. It is somewhat more expensive than the previous model, but it opens with a gift valued at 89 euros.

The problems that Huawei is having with Google and Android affect its mobile devices a lot, but not other products, which are strong in the Spanish market in their respective segments, such as smart watches or wireless headphones.

The good results have encouraged the launch of the Huawei Watch 3, a new smartwatch that has just landed in the brand’s official store for 369 euros, although there is a surprise: you get the Huawei FreeBuds 3 totally free, True Wireless headphones available in three colors and that separately cost 89 euros.

This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 14 days of battery life. It can measure more than 100 different sports activities, so it is also valid as a sports watch.

Therefore, the real price to pay for the watch itself is much lower if we look at the total value of the pack, which also includes free shipping anywhere in Spain.

There is another even more advanced (and more expensive) model, which is the Huawei Watch 3 Pro, with a similar pack but including the FreeBuds Pro instead of the FreeBuds 3.

eSIM and more health-related features

The bet in this generation of Huawei smart watches is clear: connectivity everywhere thanks to eSIM, which allows you to have an Internet connection wherever you are to receive calls and messages without having to carry your mobile with you.

It is the first of the Huawei models that has an LTE connection, which many other high-end smartwatches already have, such as the Apple Watch Series 6, although obviously in those cases the version with eSIM is much more expensive.

For the scarce 300 euros that the Huawei Watch 3 costs, it is a bargain that it comes with eSIM.

In addition, both at the sports and health level we are talking about a smart watch that stands out over most of the competition, with smart measurement for more than 100 activities, GPS and two data that are especially useful to know your physical condition: the VO2 Max and SpO2, blood oxygen saturation.

It does not lag behind in battery either, which with normal use moves in 2-3 days, although saving to the maximum can reach two weeks.

