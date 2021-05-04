The Huawei P50 shows its final design in real images

The design of the Huawei P50 seems to be almost confirmed, gigantic camera module included.

As it has been tradition, we start the week with a new leak of the Huawei P50, which seems to certify what was seen in the latest leaked images of Huawei’s high-end: the Chinese firm is preparing to launch a mobile no frames and with a eye-catching camera module.

Viewing the images that Digital Chat Station has filtered, one of the leakers with more care of the world of Chinese terminals, and if we add to them all the information about the Huawei P50, we can say that quite possibly we are facing the final design of the device, especially taking into account that the mobile is expected to present itself next June.

The Huawei P50 mockup poses for the camera

This latest leak from Digital Chat Station reveals a model or dummy phone of Huawei P50 of normal edition, a terminal that, according to the own leaker incorporates a small screen “very friendly”.

As far as we know, this screen would be just over 6 inches, a size that would grow in the supposed Pro version of this P50, reaching in his case up to 6.6 inches.

In the same way, we observe how the Huawei P50 will place the front camera in the center of the screen through a hole in the panel. Older, we see a glass back in which the peculiar camera module, of which we don’t have many more confirmed clues beyond its design.

Finally, we see how the P50 that the leaker has shared shows the HarmonyOS logo on its home screen, does this mean that Huawei’s new flagship will come out without Android? It is still too early to say since there are rumors that suggest that we would see two versions of the P50, one with Android and one with HarmonyOS.

These are all the Huawei devices we hope to see this year

Be that as it may, the mystery will unfold in little more than a month, as Huawei is expected to present its would-be best-seller next June, an appointment that on the other hand has been delayed since March.

