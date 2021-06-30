The Huawei P50 in a strident pink color is seen in a real image

The Huawei P50 it has already been leaked numerous times. In fact, the Chinese company confirmed its design at the HarmonyOS presentation event, although it did not reveal more details about its launch or specifications. Despite the uncertainty about its arrival, Huawei’s next flagship continues to show itself in leaked images. His last appearance has been in a real photograph.

Huawei’s mobile future stands out for the huge photographic module on its back. However, the most attractive thing about the leaked model is not the camera, but the finish on the back. The Chinese multinational usually announces terminals with striking backs, such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which changes color depending on the angle and how the light falls. However, a shade as garish as this bright pink has never been seen.

Judging by the number of sensors, the terminal, which has appeared on a Chinese website, could be the Huawei P50 Pro. It is possible that this model is an exclusive edition for the Asian market.

Huawei P50 could arrive in July with Qualcomm processor and HarmonyOS

The Huawei P50s do not have a confirmed release date, although the latest rumors suggest an official announcement for the end of July. Considering Huawei’s release schedule, the P50 series should have been announced earlier in the year. The main cause of the delay is due to harsh restrictions by the US government, which does not allow the Chinese company to do business with US companies with the freedom they would like. Huawei, in fact, had to suspend the production of its own chips and look for alternatives to be able to continue with its mobile division.

Recently, it was revealed that Qualcomm is working on a non-5G version of its Snapdragon 888 for the Huawei P50. As an alternative to Android, the terminal will arrive with HarmonyOS, the company’s own operating system that was recently announced.

The Huawei P50 series will initially consist of three models. The Huawei P50 will be the cheapest version, followed by the Huawei P50 Pro. The company also could release a Pro Plus version, which would incorporate small improvements in the camera, as well as a greater configuration of RAM and storage and a ceramic finish on the back.

Also in Ezanime.net