The Huawei P50 appears in its first real image

The Huawei P50 appears for the first time in a real image.

Despite all the problems that Huawei has suffered and the fact of not being able to count on Google services, there is no doubt that the Chinese firm continues to be one of the most important and popular in the current mobile landscape.

Its terminals continue to be a reference in the market and is that in addition to being powerful, they are beautiful and with an outstanding photographic section. Hence, every year we look forward to your new top-of-the-range terminal that this time it will be the Huawei P50, whose first real images have finally been seen.

This will be the new Huawei P50

Better late than never. We can finally know what the new top of the range of the Chinese firm, the Huawei P50, will really be. According to some Chinese media, the first real image of the Huawei P50 has been leaked.

As we already know, the terminal will arrive at the end of July and one of the colors will be the one in the image, a bright pink that is sure to turn heads straight out of your pocket. What will also attract attention will be the composition of the camera with that double circle. The upper one will have three cameras while the lower circle only one.

As in previous models, Leica will be in charge of the photographic section and the alliance between the two firms is giving impressive results, as was already demonstrated with the Huawei P40, a device that despite not having Google services, took some photographs really spectacular.

We do not doubt that the P50 will be a great terminal but the fact of not having Google services is a great handicap for most users. On the other hand, Harmony OS is still a copy of Android 10 without providing much novelty, to the point of having the same Easter egg as Google’s operating system. Of course, it will surely be a success in China.

