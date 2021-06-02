The Huawei P50 and its ‘iconic design’ with the cameras as the protagonist

We have been waiting for official news about the Huawei P50 for a long time. Rumors about the design change grew little by little this year. Finally, This Wednesday the company has ended part of the mystery by giving us a first look at its next flagship.

Those in Shenzhen took advantage of the launch event for HarmonyOS 2, its alternative operating system to Android, to reveal some details about the Huawei P50. They have mainly focused on the back of the phone, confirming the design rumors.

As we can see in the official images, the photographic module does not go unnoticed. Is about two large circular blocks that integrate the terminal chambers. At this point, Huawei has not provided details on the number of sensors or their technical specifications.

At first glance, everything seems to indicate that the Huawei P50 will have three cameras in one of the modules and a camera with a flash in the other. TechRadar says the company will maintain its partnership with Leica and that one of the device’s lenses will feature an f / 1.8 aperture and another f / 3.4.

The Huawei P50 ‘will take photography to a new level’

The truth is that Huawei has said that this terminal “will raise photography to a new level.” Precisely, it would be something to expect, since the protrusion on the back of the phone should be justified with good photographic features.

Regarding its lines, the company ensures that the Huawei P50 will feature “iconic design language” and they will be “ultra-thin and light”. In this way, it would be able to differentiate itself, at least on the back, from the Huawei P40.

Huawei has not provided details on the phone’s official presentation date. The company’s CEO, Richard Yu, said “it could come this spring.” Furthermore, he added that “For reasons we all know, a release date has not been set yetProbably indirectly referring to the US trade blockade of China.

The advance has been precisely that, an advance. It is that he has left us all kinds of questions. From what the rest of the device’s design will be like to what will be the differences between the Huawei P50 and its advanced version: the P50 Pro. Now we just have to wait for more details.

