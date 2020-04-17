If or we asked what a smartphone must have to acquire it, many would choose a good screen, others the best processor and many others would tell us that the most important thing is the photographic section. Not surprisingly, mobile phones have become the perfect substitutes for the practically extinct compact cameras, and despite the fact that they are not yet at the level of a good SLR, the differences are getting shorter with the passing of time.

However, the quality of the photographic sensors of the different smartphones on the market is increasingly even and unless one is lucky enough to be able to try them all, there is no other choice but to go to the Internet to find out. One of the main means to compare the quality of the cameras is DxOMark. Yes, well, there are not a few users who do not agree with the way they analyze phones and believe that they are not objective at all, but we cannot deny that it is one of the most popular web pages.

According to DxOMArk, the best mobile camera is currently found in the recent Huawei P40 Pro. Don’t you agree? Well you know that they are not the only ones who believe this.

The TIPA rewards the cameras of the Huawei P40

On March 26, the Chinese firm Huawei presented us with its new devices within the serious call P40. Last year, its predecessors, the P30s, were without a doubt some of the best that the mobile phone market gave us, which is why we wanted so much to see their new smartphones. Unfortunately this year Chinese company phones come without Google services, which is honestly not a good thing.

Now, as we already said in our analysis of the Huawei P40 Pro, despite there being no trace of Google, we are facing a fantastic mobile device with a very elegant design, excellent performance and an outstanding camera. What if, DxOMark believes that the camera of this smartphone is the best on the market but the TIPA organization also.

The TIPA (Technical Image Press Association) is an international non-profit association that advocates for the interests of the photography and image publishing and publishing industry. The association represents 30 titles, published in eight European countries and seven non-European countries. Well, this organization has just awarded the Huawei P40 series as the best camera smartphones on the market.

The Huawei P40 Pro Features a 50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor with RYYB, 4-in-1 pixel grouping and with an f / 1.9 aperture, accompanied by a 40-megapixel f / 1.8 wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto lens with f / 3.4 aperture, plus a 3D TOF sensor to measure the depth when taking portraits, to distinguish well which is the foreground and which the second. Its front camera, on the other hand, has a resolution of 32 megapixels and an f / 2.2 aperture.

Even though Huawei’s new phones have neither Google services nor their app store, They have done a magnificent job as far as photographic section is concerned. That is why if you are looking for a phone with a camera with which to enjoy taking photography and it is not important for you not really to have Google in your day to day, possibly the P40 line is one of your best options.

