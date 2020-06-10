Windows Phone users and even followers of the Finnish brand Nokia, will remember the mythical Nokia Lumia 1020. That characteristic mobile with its portenta 41 megapixel camera among other photographic qualities. Now, according to the youtuber MrMobile [Michael Fisher], the Huawei P40 Pro Plus has reminded the veteran Nokia mobile as a clear and great evolution.

Michael praises and remembers how the Lumia 1020 camera was revolutionary, and that was how it was, as we found in our analysis. For the year it launched, 2013, it was an out-of-category mobile for the time that with the 41 megapixels allowed to zoom at many magnifications without loss of quality.

In addition, the Lumia 1020 also came with an advanced optical stabilization system, and all for the price of € 699. Those who had this mobile could enjoy it a lot and perhaps its only drag was the processor and the operating system, but it was one of the great mobiles that years later continues to be remembered in mobile photography comparisons.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus “inherits” and evolves with respect to the Lumia 1020

According to Fisher, Huawei has entered that select and old place where Nokia was in the field of photography for smartphones. Recruiting some of Nokia’s pioneering imaging engineers, partnering with a famous photography brand (Leica), and dedicating a lot of time and resources to R&D to produce great cameras on smartphones.

Its first big step came with the Huawei P20 Pro and, according to the aforementioned youtuber, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is the latest evolution of that legacy that the old Nokia left us. Today, the next arrival of the P40 Pro Plus to Spain has been announced with a single pack for € 1,399.

If you are someone who likes to have a great camera on your phone without having to switch to a professional camera, you can see Michael Fisher’s review of the P40 Pro Plus in the video that we leave you below.