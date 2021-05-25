The Huawei P40 Pro accumulates more than € 400 discount: a high-end, now at a mid-range price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Huawei P40 Pro, one of the best smartphones of 2020 that stands out in photography and performance, at less than 1,000 euros on the occasion of the Huawei Days.

On the occasion of the Huawei Days that take place from May 24 to 30 that leave a lot of products of the company at a frankly interesting price, there is one that stands out especially.

The Huawei P40 Pro, one of the best smartphones of 2020, It has a discount of more than 400 euros that leaves its final price at 651 euros (applying the A250P40PRO coupon) and the truth is that if you are thinking about it, it is very worth it.

Broadly speaking, the device has an outstanding screen, a photographic section of the best on the market and an outstanding autonomy that will allow you up to 2 days of use without any problems.

Extraordinary performance, superb photography and outstanding autonomy.

The Huawei P40 Pro has a 6.58-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2,640 x 1,200 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz that will allow you to view your favorite content at a frankly outstanding resolution.

In addition, its design with rounded corners and that slight curve on the sides gives it an all-screen look that gives the feeling of being in front of a mobile with an infinite panel.

But where does this P40 Pro really stand out? It is in the photographic section that even today it behaves like one of the best on the market. A 32 Mpx front camera with IR sensor and 4K video at 60fps and a triple rear module with a 50 Mpx main lens, 40 Mpx ultra wide angle, 12 Mpx telephoto and 3D ToF sensor.

As for the processor, It has the Kirin 990 5G SoC manufactured in 7nm + EUV technology and that it has a configuration of the highest range.

Finally, the 4,200 mAh battery stands out with support for SuperCharge 40W fast charging that achieves an autonomy of 7 hours and 47 minutes of screen on, that is: you will have a mobile for two days of moderate use. It is clear that in these terms, Huawei is still the king.

