Smartphone manufacturers have taken the dynamics of putting three to four variants of the same phone up for sale. This expands the possibilities of choosing between a more modest but top model, the more standard version or the vitaminized versions of it. But in Huawei they have thought about promoting the smaller version like It demonstrates with the arrival of a Huawei P40 Lite with 5G.

The smallest of the P40 with 5G and more

There are different segments within the world of telephony. everyone talks about a low, medium, high-end mobile and those that are called premium. Ordered from lowest to highest price does not mean that they are better or worse, but rather that they are adjusted to the needs of the users, providing more or less characteristics. There is more and more to choose from, but in a moment of transition like the one we are experiencing there are very curious strategies.

We are talking about the Huawei case and its latest decision to break the market. As you know, this year it has presented its new P40 range, which included a Lite model. This version does not stand out for being the most powerful of all, but it will soon be a phone to consider with the P40 Lite 5G.

The Chinese firm has decided to mount a new Kirin 820 5G SoC chip to improve the interior. The processor is in-house and will be supported by some 6GB of RAM plus 128GB of space internal according to what TrustedReviews comments in its lines. But this does not end here, because the firm has made other changes that slightly modify the terminal.

Among these changes are the new battery that sacrifica 200 of its 4,200 mAh to offer a super-fast charge of no less than 40W. On the outside they add a screen 6.5 inches LCD type with FHD resolution and a 16 MPX front camera.

On the rear there are also changes with the presence of a 64 MPX on the main lens plus 8 MPX wide angle, 2 MPX on a macro lens and another 2 MPX for your portrait mode lens.

This is its possible price

It seems that the Chinese firm is preparing a new Huawei P40 Lite with 5G integrated and some other modifications. This will make it an interesting terminal for many, especially when it comes to having a 5G terminal. The price is still unknown, but seeing that most of the latest generation terminals increase their price by 100 euros in the 5G variant it could cost from 350 to 400 euros. What seems clear is the reservation date, which would be June 3.