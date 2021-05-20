The Huawei P30 Pro is on sale for a limited time this week

Get one of the legendary high-end of the last years.

The Huawei P30 Pro It is now more within your reach thanks to one of the offers of AliExpress Plaza (Spain) and Amazon. We talk about the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It can be yours for 421 euros with a seller’s coupon.

A large OLED panel that touches 6.5 inches, one of the most powerful chips created by Huawei and 4 rear cameras that do a great job. The Huawei P30 Pro can be a smart buy and we tell you why.

Buy the Huawei P30 Pro at the best price

The Chinese device incorporates a 6.47-inch OLED panel and Full HD + resolution. It has a small notch in the shape of a drop, but it will disappear from your sight as soon as you start using it. It has been some time since its arrival on the market, however, the screen of this P30 Pro is still spectacular.

Your brain is the Kirin 980, a powerful processor developed by Huawei and that also incorporates the Huawei P30. It is made up of two cores that run at 2.6 GHz, two at 1.92 GHz and four at 1.8 GHz. There will be no application that cannot move with ease.

HiSilicon KIRIN 9806 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.47 ″ Full HD OLED screen + 4,200 mAh battery with fast charge of 40W4 camerasNFC

This Huawei P30 Pro has 4 sensors on the rear: we find a main camera that reaches the 40 MP with a 1.6 focal length, a wide angle of 20 MP and 2.2 focal, a sensor 8 MP with hybrid zoom up to 10x Y a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor which is responsible for analyzing the depth of the scenes. In the notch of its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

The battery of the Chinese smartphone will withstand the most demanding days with its 4,200 mAh capacity. But keep that in mind, the best thing is its fast charging technology, which it will allow you to recover a 70% charge in just 30 minutes.

On Amazon Spain can be obtained at a similar price the same version with 128 GB internal memory. An option to consider if you are interested in having shipping from Spain.

You have been able to verify it, although the Huawei P30 Pro arrived on the market a while ago, it is still a high-end smartphone with which you can enjoy. It has a great design, a very good screen, more than remarkable performance and autonomy and cameras with which you can obtain great results.

