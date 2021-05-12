The Huawei P Smart 2021 plummets to 148 euros in Phone House

Huawei’s smartphone is a good option if you are looking for something cheap and from a traditional manufacturer.

Thanks to this offer from Phone House you can take the Huawei P Smart 2021 for only 148 euros. You will receive it at your home in just 3 days.

Huawei’s smartphone arrives with a panel that exceeds 6.5 inches, a nice design and one of the processors made by Huawei itself. This is all you need to know about him.

Buy the Huawei P Smart 2021 at the best price

Huawei’s smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Kirin 710A, as we have pointed out, one of the chips manufactured by the Chinese firm. This Huawei P Smart 2021 also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh. At this price, it is a purchase to consider. Yes indeed, you should know that you will live without Google.

Kirin 710A 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD IPS screen + 4 rear cameras 5000 mAh battery with 22W fast charge FM radio, 3.5mm Jack

