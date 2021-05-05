the Huawei P Smart 2021 falls to 139 euros

Huawei’s smartphone comes with a beautiful design and a more than tempting price.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can get the Huawei P Smart 2021 for only 139 euros. All you have to do to get the best price is apply the coupon SAVINGSES13.

Huawei’s smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Kirin 710A, one of the chips manufactured by Huawei itself. This Huawei P Smart 2021 also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh. For less than 140 euros it is a purchase to consider.

Kirin 710A 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD IPS screen + 4 rear cameras 5000 mAh battery with 22W fast charge FM radio, 3.5mm Jack

