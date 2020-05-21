         The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

After undergoing a massive leak that exposed its design and most features, the Huawei P Smart 2020 was announced a few days ago to succeed the Huawei P Smart 2019 that we met last year. And if there is something that characterizes this new lower-middle-range phone it is, precisely, the slight improvements that it includes with respect to the previous model.

In fact, it inherits the screen, the dual camera, the processor, the battery and even the Android 9-based EMUI 9 operating system. All this, in order to be able to include Google mobile services in it. Now, finally, the P Smart 2020 has landed in our country in three colors and with a price that places it in the economic line of the Chinese company.

Huawei P Smart 2020 price and availability

The new Huawei P Smart 2020 can now be reserved for a price of 199 euros on the official website of Huawei Spain, although orders will be shipped throughout this week.

It is for sale in three different colors, blue, black or green, and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

Dual camera with AI and lots of capacity

One of the characteristics that this new model inherits from its predecessor is the 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen (19.5: 9) with drop-shaped notch and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels). For the brain, Huawei opts for the Kirin 710 and it comes with more memory: we now have 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable with a microSD.

The rear camera has a 13-megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth readings, plus a supporting LED flash, FullHD video recording at 60 frames per second, and artificial intelligence support. And on the front camera, we have an 8 megapixel sensor for selfies with FullHD video at 30 frames per second.

The Huawei P Smart 2020 also includes a rear fingerprint reader and the usual connectivity options in a phone of this range: 4G Dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC chip, FM radio, headphone jack and, yes , a microUSB 2.0 port for charging. The phone arrives with Android 9 Pie under EMUI 9 and installed google mobile services. As for the battery, we have 3,400 mAh with normal charge, without fast charge of any kind.

Huawei P Smart 2020 data sheet

HUAWEI P SMART 2020

SCREEN

6.21-inch IPS LCD

Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels

Notch centered

PROCESSOR

Kirin 710

GPU Turbo 2.0

Versions

4GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB

Rear cameras

13 megapixel 1.8

2 megapixel bokeh

Frontal camera

8 megapixel f / 2.0

DRUMS

3,400 mAh

Operating system

Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9.0

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

155.2 x 73.4 x 7.95 mm

160 grams

Connectivity and others

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

Rear fingerprint reader

Gps

NFC chip

Headphone jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB

PRICE

199 euros

Share



The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrives in Spain: official price and availability