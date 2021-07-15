The Huawei MatePad T10s is a tablet designed to watch series and movies, it is on sale and can be yours for only 139 euros | Technology

If you are looking for a tablet with which to spend the summer reading, watching series and movies; the Huawei MatePad T10s is the right choice. Right now it is on sale with a discount that you have to take advantage of.

Huawei has a really wide catalog of tablets. No matter the type of users, they have products for any type of use. There are the most advanced tablets that integrate the latest of the latest, but there are also tablets for those users with lower demands. People who are looking for a good quality product with which to consume multimedia content and surf the internet.

If what you are looking for is just that, the Huawei MatePad T10s is currently on sale and has discounts on the two models available in our market. But let’s not anticipate events, first let’s see the features that make this tablet one of the best options to hang out on hot summer days.

The Huawei MatePad T10s has a good size screen, it is a large tablet and, therefore, the screen is consistent with the overall dimensions of the equipment. The 10.1-inch diagonal hides an IPS LED panel with correct viewing angles that will allow us to see the contents, although at times we are not looking completely frontally. In addition, the colors are balanced and consistent with the content.

The resolution is Full HD or 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, with this resolution there will be no problem when watching series or movies from very close.. The pixels will not be seen as the screen is sized in a balanced way with the resolution. This screen is accompanied by two high-amplitude double speakers that combine perfectly and do a good job when it comes to consuming multimedia content, although they can also be used to listen to music.

Of course, if we do not want to bother you can also connect headphones through the 3.5 mm jack port. This ties in with the connectivity section, something that in this tablet is very well covered thanks to the fact that Huawei has put a lot of effort into getting a round product. Wireless connections include dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Another important point is its battery, the figure that marks this section is the 5,100 mAh that are stored in the cells of the tablet. This figure offers more than enough autonomy to spend two days using it without going through a plug. In addition, when charging it is only necessary to connect a USB C cable.

The offer in the Official Huawei Store reduces the price of both models by 40 euros. The Huawei MatePad T10s of 2GB + 32GB stays for a price of 139 euros, while the Huawei MatePad T10s of 3GB + 64GB goes down to 159 euros.