The Huawei FreeBuds 4 have active noise cancellation and good autonomy, in addition they are and their price drops to only 119 euros | Technology

Huawei recently introduced its new FreeBuds 4 and they are claiming to be one of its best headphones. Right now they are on sale and their discount makes them an option not to be missed.

Finding headphones with features capable of convincing in all aspects is difficult, but not impossible. Huawei has released several generations of headphones and continues to move in the right direction. The last ones that it has launched on the market are the Huawei FreeBuds 4 and they arrive loaded with interesting features.

These headphones are the natural replacement for the Huawei FreeBuds 3 and that is evident in the design. Huawei maintains an elegant design and quality materials. It does not integrate ear pads, as this detail is reserved for its Huawei FreeBuds Pro. Furthermore, by not having these elements it is much easier for them to adapt to the ears of the users.

The Huawei Freebuds 4 are the new open-ear headphones with active noise cancellation of 25 dB that have a very comfortable design and a total battery of 22 hours thanks to the different charges of the box. The drivers are 14.3 millimeters and we have an app for both iPhone and Android.

Of course, even if they do not have pads, the way to isolate from the outside world is done through the most intelligent noise cancellation. And, is that, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 are able to recognize the noise that is being generated and apply a noise reduction accordingly..

They can eliminate any type of noise up to 25dB, being more than enough for trips by bus or plane. Furthermore, they are extremely light as they only weigh 4.1 grams. Due to their low weight, they are comfortable to wear for long hours of use. Also by having such an ergonomic shape they carefully rest on the ear without disturbing.

Autonomy is another of the strengths of these headphones. They can be used for a whole day without any problem. Each earphone individually offers up to 4 hours of autonomy, but the case has three charges for each earphone and that makes the autonomy reach 12 hours.

These TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and wireless charging, in addition to a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds to activate the ANC.

In addition, you do not need to leave the headset in the case for a long time. The Huawei FreeBuds 4 have fast charging and the headphones only need 15 minutes inserted inside the case to charge up to 50%. Charging the case is done via USB C so it is up to date in terms of connections.

The truth is that the offer in the Huawei Official Store makes the price of the Huawei FreeBuds 4 even more attractive. The discount brings the price to just 119 euros, an unbeatable label for audio quality to enjoy albums, noise cancellation, autonomy for all day and smart controls to navigate seamlessly between songs..

