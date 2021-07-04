The Huawei Band 6 would have a pro version, and launch this month | Technology

Huawei has several surprise launches for this month of July, and we tell you what they are.

If you just bought the Huawei Band 6 activity bracelet that appeared on the market a few months ago, you may be surprised that the Chinese company, apparently, is very close to announcing a pro version that could be marketed this July.

It is quite common for different technology companies to launch several versions of the same product, with a larger screen, or a larger RAM configuration or even with better cameras, and with regard to the activity bracelet Huawei Band 6It seems that it will have a pro model and that it will be on the verge of being announced.

So at least a leaker has advanced it on the Weibo social network in China, via Gizmochina, where he basically talks about the products that Huawei is going to present this July, not only mentioning the Huawei Band 6, but also the Children Watch 4X Pro and even a smart screen for the little ones in the house.

The presence of the Huawei Band 6 Pro Because barely three months ago the first model was launched, something that may not be very popular with the first buyers. However, the presence of Children Watch 4X Pro, since it comes to improve a product launched last summer. It also appears that Huawei will announce a smart screen for children and a pro version of the Smart Screen S.

What we will not have, as discussed in the leak, are new laptops, so the presence of new MateBook models is not expected.

It is not clear if all the products will be announced through an event or will be announced through different press releases that should be to reach the media.