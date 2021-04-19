The Huawei Band 6 arrives in Spain with an increased AMOLED screen and a two-week battery

Huawei today announced the addition of a new member to its family: The Band 6, the brand’s first smart bracelet to feature a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView color screen and with a resolution of 194×368 and 282PPI.

Compared to its predecessor, screen is 148% larger and the screen-to-body ratio has also improved significantly to 64%, “to show more information than previous models while maintaining its design and style,” says the firm.

Device battery life is up to two weeks, same as previous generations, but taking into account that it has to feed a much larger screen. “Supported by its powerful, high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, it enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with a 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use,” says Huawei.

What’s more, supports fast charging using a magnetic charger, so that with a charge of just five minutes you get enough battery to use the smart bracelet for two days.

The Band 6 has a variety of measurement and recording technologies. It is the first smart bracelet of Huawei that supports the analysis of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) 24 hours a day, but also offers users a wide variety of health monitoring functions, such as heart rate, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle tracking.

In addition, only weighs 18g, which, the company assures, improves the user experience for monitoring the Health for the whole day.

Regarding the monitoring of the physical state and the exercise, the Band 6 integrates up to 96 different training modes, analyzes and records data to help users exercise more efficiently. In addition, this device also integrates VO2Max monitoring to measure the recovery rate after exercises.

Other interesting features of the wearable are the Remote Shutter, which allows activating the mobile phone camera when both devices are connected and capture a photo by tapping the camera icon on the watch screen, or the ‘Find Phone’ function, which allows users to find the mobile phone, as well as view and check incoming call notifications, SMS, email, calendar alerts or social media apps, and even control the volume and music of your Bluetooth.

HUAWEI Band 6 hits the market in four different colors: Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Sakura Pink and Forest Green –black, orange, pink and green-. The body is made of fiberglass reinforced polymer and features a metallic coating complete with a soft-touch silicone rubber strap.

Will be available through the Huawei Store and Huawei’s own stores starting this Monday, April 19, and officially goes on sale in Spain with a price of 59 euros.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.