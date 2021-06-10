The Huawei app store already has a section of apps compatible with HarmonyOS

Within the Huawei application store, a new section called HarmonyOS Zone will appear, where all the apps compatible with this new operating system will be located.

The Chinese giant Huawei presented last week at a global level the second version of its own operating system, HarmonyOS 2.0, which will be the first to reach users definitively.

But to facilitate the transition to that new operating system, the Chinese brand has already included a section of apps compatible with HarmonyOS within the EMUI application store.

The transition to HarmonyOS starts with the Huawei app store

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, Huawei has created a new section within the Huawei App Store called HarmonyOS Zone, in which we will find all HarmonyOS compatible apps.

The official list of 59 Huawei phones and tablets that will update to HarmonyOS, and when they will

Thanks to this new section within the Huawei application store, all users of it will be able to locate and install quickly and easily all apps compatible with the new operating system of the Chinese manufacturer.

To find this new section within the Huawei App Store we just have to type in the search box “HarmonyOS” or “HongMeng” (which is what it is called in China). In addition, we can easily identify all the applications compatible with HarmonyOS thanks to the label “HMOS” that we will see in the corner of the icon of each of these apps.

At the HarmonyOS 2.0 release, Huawei stated that it plans to upgrade 100 devices and that it may take to complete this process until the first quarter of 2022. The first terminals to receive this second version of HarmonyOS are the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 30, P40, Mate X2, and Nova 8, among others.

In this sense, the Chinese company has revealed that its plan is to bring its new operating system to more than 300 million devices before the end of the year.

HarmonyOS looks so much like Android 10 that it even includes the same easter egg

Now, we can only wait to see how it progresses HarmonyOS rollout throughout this year and if this new operating system developed by Huawei is capable of becoming a real alternative to Android.

