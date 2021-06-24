The Houston Dynamo saves a point against the Portland Timbers (2-2)

06/24/2021 at 4:36 AM CEST

The match held this Thursday at the BBVA Compass Stadium and who faced the Houston Dynamo and to Portland Timbers it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The Houston Dynamo He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Los Angeles FC. Regarding the Portland team, the Portland Timbers won 2-1 their last match in the competition against Sporting Kansas City. After the result obtained, the Houston team is fifth after the end of the game, while the Portland Timbers is sixth.

The first team to score was the Houston Dynamo, which opened the scoring thanks to the success of Picault in the 16th minute. The Houston team joined in again, distancing themselves thanks to a goal from Pasher at 33 minutes. After this, the first part ended with a score of 2-0.

The second half got off to a good start for him Portland Timbers, who approached the scoreboard with a bit of Asprilla a few minutes after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 50. After a new play increased the score of the Portland team, which reacted and equalized the contest with a goal from Ebobisse in the last gasp of the match, in 91, thus ending the duel with a final result of 2-2.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Houston Dynamo gave entrance to Lassiter, Cerén, Boniek Garcia Y Junqua for Pasher, Crown, Picault Y Jones, Meanwhile he Portland Timbers gave the green light to Mabiala, Valeri, Van rankin, Chará Y White for & Zcaron; upari & cacute;, Loria, Bonilla, Zambrano Y Asprilla.

The referee showed four yellow cards. The players of the Houston Dynamo they saw one of themPicault) and the Portland team saw three cards, specifically Bonilla, Mabiala Y White.

After the tie, the two teams had 13 points on the scoreboard and placed fifth (Houston Dynamo) and sixth place (Portland Timbers) in Major League Soccer.

Data sheetHouston Dynamo:Mari & cacute ;, Figueroa, Parker, Lundqvist, Valentin, Jones (Junqua, min. 89), Corona (Cerén, min. 69), Vera, Pasher (Lassiter, min. 68), Maxi Urruti and Picault (Boniek García, min. 89)Portland Timbers:Iva & ccaron; i & ccaron ;, Tuiloma, & Zcaron; upari & cacute; (Mabiala, min.46), Bonilla (Van Rankin, min.60), Mcgraw, Williamson, Zambrano (Chará, min.69), Loria (Valeri, min.46), Ebobisse, Bravo and Asprilla (Blanco, min. 71)Stadium:BBVA Compass StadiumGoals:Picault (1-0, min. 16), Pasher (2-0, min. 33), Asprilla (2-1, min. 50) and Ebobisse (2-2, min. 91)