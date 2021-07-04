The Houston Dynamo saves a point against Cincinnati (1-1)

07/04/2021 at 05:00 CEST

The Houston Dynamo and the Cincinnati tied to one in the meeting held this Sunday in the BBVA Compass Stadium. The Houston Dynamo He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his scoreboard after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Real salt lake and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive draws. For his part, Cincinnati won the Toronto fc by 0-2 and previously he did it too, against the Chicago Fire by 0-1. With this score, the Houston team is fifth after the end of the game, while the Cincinnati is eleventh.

The first team to score was the Houston Dynamo, which premiered the scoreboard through a bit of Pasher a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 3. He tied the Cincinnati thanks to a goal from Barreal in minute 5, concluding the first half with a 1-1 on the spotlight.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 1-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Houston Dynamo gave entrance to Quintero Y Boniek Garcia for Pasher Y Jones, Meanwhile he Cincinnati gave the green light to Kovacevic, Stanko Y Hagglund for Atanga, Medunjanin Y Barreal.

The referee gave a yellow card to Figueroa, Valentin Y Boniek Garcia by the Houston Dynamo already Kubo by the team of Cincinnati.

After this tie at the end of the duel, the Houston Dynamo he ranked fifth in the table with 15 points, in qualifying for a playoff spot for the championship. For his part, Cincinnati with this point he got the eleventh place with 11 points at the end of the game.

The next day of the competition will face the Houston Dynamo against him Seattle Sounders, Meanwhile he Cincinnati will face in front of Columbus Crew.

Data sheetHouston Dynamo:Mari & cacute ;, Junqua, Parker, Figueroa, Valentin, Jones (Boniek García, min.74), Corona, Picault, Memo Rodríguez, Maxi Urruti and Pasher (Quintero, min.74)Cincinnati:Vermeer, Vallecilla, Cameron, Castillo, Gyau, Medunjanin (Stanko, min.77), Acosta, Kubo, Atanga (Kovacevic, min.77), Brenner and Barreal (Hagglund, min.91)Stadium:BBVA Compass StadiumGoals:Pasher (1-0, min. 3) and Barreal (1-1, min. 5)